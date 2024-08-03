Opinion | President Xi Jinping's letter to Hong Kong is a gesture to boost confidence in the private sector





Hong Kong business leaders of Ningbo origin have expressed their gratitude as President Xi Jinping received a rare letter in recognition of their contribution to the country's development. The letter was also seen as another politically symbolic gesture by the Chinese leader aimed at boosting confidence in the private sector amid daunting challenges ahead. The choice of recipient and the timing of the letter are probably more important than the content of the letter. Xi Jinping rarely maintains such close personal relationships with private companies. Xinhua News Agency reported that a group of businessmen from the mainland port city of Ningbo wrote to the president to renew their commitment to serve the country. In a letter, Xi, who served as Party secretary of Zhejiang Province from 2002 to 2007, acknowledged and thanked the group's support in innovation, entrepreneurship, philanthropy and education.

He added that building a strong country and rejuvenating it through modernization required all Chinese people to unite and work together. Xi Jinping's letter was seen as a politically symbolic gesture aimed at boosting confidence in the private sector amid daunting challenges ahead. Photo: EPA-EFE This is the second time in ten years that Xi Jinping has addressed the business world. Such a gesture is by no means a coincidence. Beijing is trying to restore trust in the private sector, which is critical to the country’s growth and development. Previous crackdowns targeted individual players who harmed the market or broke rules, not the industry as a whole or the private sector as a whole. The letter also sent a message to mainland and overseas businesses. Hong Kong has always been an important source of investment for the mainland over the past 40 years and remains an important bridge between the nation and the world. Foreign investors, who admire Hong Kongers' business acumen, also take cues from the city's trends and movements. Restoring the confidence of local businesses is therefore also an important step in strengthening foreigners' trust in China. The first generation of patriotic Hong Kong tycoons were keen to contribute to China's development rather than seeking profit. Such selflessness and love for the nation was deeply appreciated and has endured, with many of them willing to do their duty if the need arose. Unlike the early years when foreign capital was in short supply, the emphasis today is more on keeping China open to the outside world. Xi's response coincides with the 40th anniversary of the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping's 1984 call to mobilize the Ningbo group to build the mother city. The letter shows Xi Jinping's appreciation for Deng's legacy and his clear determination to continue reforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/opinion/comment/article/3273033/xis-hong-kong-letter-gesture-shore-confidence-private-sector The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos