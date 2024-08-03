Imran warns KP ministers against taking responsibility – Journal





PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has sent a stern message from his jail cell to his party's government members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that they will be held accountable for corruption and misgovernance in their departments.

On Thursday, I met the PTI founder at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi along with PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and other leaders to discuss the performance of our government and governance issues in the province. He had information that all is not well in some departments so he asked us to convey a clear message to the cabinet members, administrative secretaries and other government officials that they will be held accountable for any corruption, commission and irregularity in their departments, Provincial Minister for Communication and Public Works Shakeel Ahmad said at a press conference on Friday.

Accompanied by provincial government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Ahmad said the PTI government in the province had zero tolerance towards corruption.

He said complaints were made about administrative and other problems in his department, which prompted Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur to dismiss his secretary on Thursday night. The minister also said he was not comfortable with the sacked secretary.

He sends a message from prison: they will be responsible for corruption in their departments.

He said people should come forward if they had evidence of corruption or governance issues in any ministry in the province.

“We will submit a monthly report to the PTI founder regarding the performance of the provincial ministries. He will also hold weekly meetings with all the provincial cabinet members and submit public complaints regarding their ministries to them for response,” he said.

Responding to a question, the Minister for Communication and Public Works said that the impression that the PTI founder had no confidence in the provincial chief minister was wrong.

He said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was the Leader of the House in the provincial assembly, enjoyed the full support of the party founder and regularly met Imran Khan in jail to update him on his government's policies and actions and seek his advice.

In response to another question, Mr. Ahmad said that currently, parallel governments are functioning in the province.

There is an elected government headed by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur while the other government is headed by unelected and apolitical people, he insisted.

He, however, did not elaborate on his claims. The Communication Minister also criticised the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for refusing to grant rights to the province and insisted that four months have passed since the PTI formed the provincial government but the centre continues to refuse to assign a chief secretary of the PTI government's choice to the province.

He said this was one of the fundamental problems facing the PTI-led government in the province.

On this occasion, provincial government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Ahmad had highlighted the orientations of PTI founders and the stance of provincial governments against corruption. He revealed that all ministers would meet Mr. Imran one by one and ensure speedy resolution of citizens' complaints.

There will be no compromise on our commitment to eliminate corruption and administrative and financial irregularities from the province, he said.

Published in Dawn, August 3, 2024

