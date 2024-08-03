How Venezuela's Elections Became a Battleground Between the US and China

Venezuela, a South American country that recently held presidential elections, is emerging as a new battleground between the United States and China, with Washington and Beijing each backing a different candidate as the legitimate president. While the U.S. government has recognized Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner of the election, China considers President Nicolas Maduro as the winner, fully supported by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Divergent Positions of the United States and China on the Venezuelan Elections

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release Thursday that given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people, that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela's July 28 presidential election.

According to the Carter Center, the elections did not meet internationally recognized standards for fair elections and therefore cannot be considered a legitimate democratic process. However, this has not concerned Beijing. President Xi Jinping praised Nicolas Maduro for guiding the Venezuelan government and people on a development path suited to their national conditions.

In response to Blinken's statement, The Global Timesa publication close to the Chinese government, questions whether American politicians claim to understand the desires of the Venezuelan people better than they do. The article accuses the United States of intensifying its interference in Venezuelan affairs, trying to reshape the political landscape through ideological influence. The Global Times It has also been alleged that the United States only celebrates elections as democratic triumphs when its preferred candidates emerge victorious, otherwise the elections are considered rigged and opaque.

The article argues that the United States played a significant role in inciting the Venezuelan opposition to reject Maduro as the legitimate president in 2019, illustrating a broader trend in which any political force opposed to American elites becomes a target. In addition, the article claims that the United States has long prioritized its geopolitical goals over respect for international law.

Dispute over election results

In a controversial decision, the National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner of Sunday's highly anticipated election, AP However, his main opponent, Gonzalez, as well as opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, have countered by claiming that they have recovered more than two-thirds of the tally sheets printed by each electronic voting machine after the polls closed. They maintain that revealing this data would show that Maduro actually lost. Amid this political turmoil, the U.S. government has announced its support for diplomatic efforts to pressure Maduro to release the voting results.

China's support for Maduro

President Xi wasted no time in sending his congratulations Tuesday after Venezuela's National Electoral Council announced that Maduro had claimed victory with 51 percent of the vote. Xinhua News AgencyXi said China will continue to firmly support Venezuela's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, national dignity and social stability, as well as Venezuela's just cause of opposing external interference.

China considers Venezuela, which is under U.S. sanctions, to be one of its most important global allies. Their relationship was elevated to an “ironclad strategic partnership” last September when Maduro made his first trip to Beijing in five years, according to a report by Nikkei AsiaDuring his previous visit, Venezuela officially became part of the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi Jinping's ambitious diplomatic project aimed at boosting infrastructure development around the world.

China's financial commitment to Venezuela

China's commitment to Venezuela is not just talk. It is backed by substantial financial support.

Venezuela has received more Chinese loans than any other Latin American country, according to the Inter-American Dialogue and the Center for Global Development Policy at Boston University. The China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China have provided $59.2 billion to the Venezuelan government and state-owned enterprises, nearly double the amount lent to Brazil, a key Chinese ally in alliances like BRICS and the Global South.

Consequences for Latin America and beyond

In Carlos Solar's analysis, entitled Venezuela's Bolivarian Nightmare Continues: What Are the Consequences for the West? Published in RUSI, he argued that Maduro's self-proclaimed victory would only strengthen Venezuela's ties with Russia, China, Cuba, Iran and other Latin American governments, such as Honduras, Nicaragua and Bolivia.

With political support from Moscow and Beijing, Caracas has developed a security and defense network closely tied to Russia and China. Maduro intends to continue guiding Venezuela’s foreign affairs and military forces with a focus on strengthening military ties with China, Russia, and Iran. This includes participating in joint military exercises, facilitating officer exchanges, acquiring military assets, and sharing technology.

Venezuela’s defense partnership with Moscow, Tehran, and Beijing is likely to continue, primarily through political dialogues and small-scale military collaborations. Given its dire economic situation, Venezuela is unlikely to make major purchases of heavy Russian, Iranian, or Chinese military equipment in the near future. Instead, Maduro should prioritize access to cost-effective drones, cyber technologies, and ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) systems to manage the country’s porous borders and assert power over neighboring regions, Solar writes.

Economic challenges and investor uncertainty

Maduro’s new government, which is expected to take office in January 2025 and last six years, if it ever comes to fruition, will face the urgent task of reviving Venezuela’s oil industry, which is on the brink of collapse. Many private investors, who had hoped for a pro-business approach under a possible Gonzalez government, now find themselves in limbo or forced to continue dealing with a Maduro regime known for its unpredictability and tendency to nationalize private assets.

More visibly, Maduro seems content to let the economy spiral out of control as long as he profits from the chaos. He has shown no intention of reversing the current migration crisis, as nearly 8.4 million Venezuelans have left the country, more than a quarter of its population, in 2015. For many migrants, the reality is discouraging, especially those living in Colombia, Chile, Peru, or Ecuador, where unskilled workers often face low wages and harsh living conditions.

Maduro's Precarious Future

However, Maduro faces a precarious future as he remains under threat of increased sanctions and international pressure. The international community’s disdain for him is evident, and he could find himself the target of international arrest warrants. In 2020, the U.S. State Department charged Maduro and other senior officials with narcoterrorism, alleging their involvement in drug trafficking. It even offered a $12.5 million reward for information leading to his capture. The decision to arrest him ultimately rests with the U.S. government. Whether under Donald Trump in the past or Joe Biden currently, Maduro has consistently been at odds with the United States. If Trump returns to power next year, Maduro may find it increasingly difficult to resist U.S. pressure.