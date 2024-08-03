Confusion over Sher Marwat's expulsion from PTI – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Confusion surrounds the expulsion of Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI after a notification went viral on social media stating that his membership has been cancelled for serious violation/breach of discipline.

While senior party leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen confirmed to Dawn that Mr Marwat had been expelled from the PTI, other party sources claimed the notification was fake.

Mr Marwat has been warned and asked to limit his statements to the media. A committee has also been set up to monitor his statements, media appearances and social media posts.

The committee came to the conclusion that Sher Afzal Marwat has no respect for party rules and discipline and considers himself above party regulations, which has seriously affected the party's image and party narrative, reads the letter apparently issued by PTI Deputy Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

Based on the findings of the committee and its latest statement and complaints received, the committee recommended termination of its membership and it was approved by the founding chairman Imran Khan, he added.

The notification circulated on social media also quotes the committee as asking Mr Marwat to resign from the National Assembly and stand for re-election.

According to sources in the PTI, the announcement was shared on the WhatsApp group of the PTI central committee. But other sources in the PTI claimed that the notification was fake as people like him could not be expelled when the party founder Imran Khan considered them an asset.

Sources said the central committee met on Friday and its key decisions were communicated, but there was no mention of Mr Marwat's expulsion. It appears to be a fake notification, the source reiterated.

Published in Dawn, August 3, 2024

