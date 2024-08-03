Turkey blocks access to Instagram in response to Hamas leader's removal of posts, reports say





ANKARA, Turkey Turkey's communications authority on Friday blocked access to social media platform Instagram, the latest example of a crackdown on websites in the country. The Information and Communications Technology Authority, which regulates the internet, announced its decision early Friday, without providing reasons. The government-friendly Yeni Safak newspaper and other media outlets said access was blocked in response to Instagram's removal of posts by Turkish users expressing condolences over the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. The sanctions against Instagram's blocking policy were swift. The Information and Communication Technology Authority blocked access to Instagram, Yeni Safak reported in its online edition. Earlier, Fahrettin Altun, presidential communications director and aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, strongly criticized the Meta-owned platform for blocking users in Turkey from posting condolence messages for Haniyeh. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Instagram had ignored sensitivities and violated a list of serious crimes, which includes incitement to suicide, torture, obscenity, crimes against state security and sexual abuse of minors, among others. He did not specify which specific crime the platform allegedly violated. “When they do not respect the laws and our regulations and do not take into consideration our societal sensitivities, we are obliged to make the necessary interventions,” he said. The minister said that Turkish authorities were in contact with Instagram's representative in Türkiye. “When they have met the conditions, we will lift the ban,” he said. Uraloglu's deputy Omer Fatih Sayan wrote on X: We will do what is necessary to establish a social network that respects our values, that is free from disinformation, that is cleaner and safer. Instagram, which has more than 50 million users in Turkey, a country of 85 million people, did not immediately comment. Unlike its Western allies, Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. Erdogan, who is a vocal critic of Israel's military actions in Gaza, has described the group as a group of liberation fighters. The country observes a day of mourning for Haniyeh on Friday, during which flags are flown at half-mast. Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul mayor and member of Turkey's main opposition party, denounced the decision to block Instagram, accusing the communications authority of acting as a censorship unit. Social media is a platform that everyone uses for many purposes, including commerce and communication, Imamoglu wrote on X. It is unacceptable that a platform used by the entire country is arbitrarily shut down one morning. Turkey has a history of censoring social media and websites. Hundreds of thousands of domains have been blocked since 2022, according to the Association for Freedom of Expression, a nonprofit organization of lawyers and human rights activists. The video-sharing platform YouTube was blocked from 2007 to 2010.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsday.com/news/nation/turkey-instagram-access-blocked-o70453 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos