The Problem With Donald Trump's Vice President Theory





This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best of culture. Sign up here.

The vice presidential candidates are under scrutiny, but Donald Trump recently said they have no impact on the race. Is he right?

First, here are three new stories from The Atlantic:

The VP effect

Historically, the vice president has no influence on the election, Donald Trump said Wednesday on stage at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. It’s an odd statement for a candidate to make when asked whether his running mate would be willing to serve as president if necessary. While it’s true that vice presidential candidates don’t single-handedly determine the outcome of elections, the reality is more complicated than Trump suggests.

Even if the impact of vice presidential candidates is marginal, many of our elections are decided on the margins, Joel Goldstein, a professor emeritus at Saint Louis University and the author of The White House Vice Presidency, told me. People don’t typically vote for someone simply because they like their running mate, but choosing a running mate is one of a candidate’s first important presidential acts and tells voters a lot about the candidate’s leadership style and strategy. A smart decision can strengthen voters’ opinion of the frontrunner (when Barack Obama chose Joe Biden in 2008, voters may have seen it as a sign that Obama would surround himself with experienced politicians, Goldstein said), and an unpopular decision can make them appear weaker (the choice of Sarah Palin quickly became a liability for John McCain). What the choice really tells you is more about the candidate himself: his judgment, his relationship with someone else, explained my colleague Elaine Godfrey, who covered the vice presidential election.

People tend to overestimate how much influence a vice presidential pick that appeals to certain groups has on the race, Christopher Devine, an associate professor at the University of Dayton and co-author of Do Running Mates Matter?, told me. Overall, Devine and his co-author, Kyle Kopko, found no clear evidence that running mates’ home-state advantage or demographic appeal plays a decisive role in candidate choice. One exception was the 2020 election, when, Devine and Kopko observed, Vice President Kamala Harris likely brought Democrats a small number of additional votes among Black voters, women, and Black women. But they saw no evidence that Mike Pence actually appealed to evangelicals in 2016, though Devine noted that some Republicans reluctant to support Trump pointed to Pence, a more established and traditional politician, as a way to save face when they voted for him anyway.

For the Democratic ticket, Harris is expected to announce her running mate by Tuesday. She reportedly has her sights set on key state politicians like Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Picking a centrist from a purple state could help soften Harris’s perception as a progressive, but it wouldn’t guarantee that a key state like Pennsylvania will be in the Democrats’ pocket, Devine argued.

Meanwhile, the Republican ticket has been inundated with bad news about its vice presidential pick. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio broke records as the least-liked non-incumbent vice presidential candidate leaving his party’s convention since 1980, according to CNN’s Harry Enten. Vance’s past comments disparaging childless catwomen and criticizing Trump as a cultural heroine in a 2016 essay for this magazine have followed him down the trail. If some voters come to believe that Vance, who has minimal experience on the national stage and has served less than two years in elected office, is not up to the job, Trump’s credibility could slip away from them. Why pick him, they might ask, when more qualified Republicans are available? That question may be on voters' minds given the vice president's other crucial role: taking over if the president dies or is unable to serve during his term — a situation that has become particularly relevant in recent elections (Trump would be the oldest president elected in history).

For all of Vance’s failings, Trump shouldn’t remove him from the list, Goldstein said. Replacing him would be an acknowledgement of his poor decision, he explained, something Trump might be reluctant to admit (even though he made the choice before Biden stepped down). If Vance’s performance doesn’t improve, Goldstein predicted the Trump campaign would likely try to keep him out of the spotlight by sending him to less-publicized media appearances and limiting his public events. It’s harder these days to bury or hide a running mate, Goldstein said. But Trump’s team might try.

The primary function of a vice presidential candidate is to support a presidential candidate and avoid bringing him down. Vice presidents don’t always get credit for adding to the candidate’s energy and appeal, but if they’re a liability or a burden, all eyes are on them. It’s like what my high school drama club used to say about the stage crew: People tend not to notice when they do a good job, but if they make mistakes, everyone pays attention.

Related:

Today's news

Vice President Harris has secured enough delegate votes to clinch the Democratic nomination for president. She is poised to become the first Black woman and the first Asian American to lead a major party. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last night that there is overwhelming evidence that opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia defeated President Nicols Maduro in Venezuela’s presidential election. The Justice Department has sued TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, over allegations that TikTok violated a children’s privacy law by collecting data on US users under the age of 13 without their parents’ permission.

Dispatches

Discover all our newsletters here.

Evening reading

Illustration by Ben Kothe / The Atlantic. Source: Getty.

There is no border tsar

By Caitlin Dickerson

In December, Laura Flores Godoy arrived at the Zulia border crossing in Venezuela, where chaos reigned. Border guards stopped her and demanded a $40 bribe—more than ten times the monthly income of many Venezuelans, due to President Nicolás Maduro’s disastrous management of the country’s economy. Flores Godoy fought with the guards, she told me later, saying she would need every dollar to get her 8-year-old daughter to the United States, thousands of miles away, by bus, taxi, and on foot. But all around her, she saw other families emptying their backpacks and emptying their pockets, seemingly ready to abandon everything they were carrying to flee.

Republicans in Congress blame Vice President Kamala Harris for the situation, calling her the Biden administration's border czar.

Read the entire article.

More from the Atlantic

Cultural break

Molly Darlington / Reuters

Check out this photo of kayaker Amir Rezanejad Hassanjani, originally from Iran and now a member of the Refugee Olympic Team, who is causing a stir.

Read. The Contract, a poem by Tara Ballard:

It was evening in Glyfada, / and blackout curtains were drawn / over every window, making invisible / the pistachio trees that softened / the courtyard.

Play our daily crossword game.

Stephanie Bai contributed to this newsletter.

When you purchase a book using a link in this newsletter, we receive a commission. Thank you for supporting The Atlantic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2024/08/the-problem-with-donald-trumps-vp-theory/679354/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos