Afami-cel obtains accelerated approval for the treatment of advanced synovial sarcoma





The FDA has granted accelerated approval to afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel), a modified T-cell receptor therapy targeting the MAGE-A4 protein, for the treatment of advanced synovial sarcoma.1 Afami-cel, sold as Tecelra by Adaptimmune, is the first gene therapy to be approved for this rare form of cancer and the first T-cell receptor (TCR) gene therapy approved by the FDA.2

The accelerated approval was based on safety and efficacy data from the multicenter, open-label, Phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 trial (NCT03132922), which demonstrated positive overall response rates and duration of response in patients treated with Afami-cel.1 As with all medicines approved under the accelerated approval pathway, continued approval of Afami-cel may be contingent upon confirmatory trials.

Afami-cel's accelerated approval is based on safety and efficacy data from the multicenter, open-label, Phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 trial. | Image credit: wladimir1804 – stock.adobe.com

Synovial sarcoma is a rare type of soft tissue sarcoma that affects approximately 1,000 people in the United States each year.2 Although it can occur in a variety of areas of the body, it most commonly occurs in the extremities. Afami-cel is indicated for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic synovial sarcoma after prior chemotherapy who are positive for HLA A*02:01P, -A*02:02P, -A*02:03P, or -A*02:06P and who have MAGE-A4 antigen expression as determined by FDA-approved diagnostics.

Life-threatening cancers such as synovial sarcoma continue to have a devastating impact on individuals, particularly those for whom standard treatments have limited effectiveness due to tumor growth and progression, said Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), in a statement. Approval of this cutting-edge immunotherapy technology provides a critical new option for a patient population in need and demonstrates the FDA’s commitment to advancing beneficial cancer treatments.

Standard treatment for synovial sarcoma includes tumor resection and radiation and/or chemotherapy when tumors are large, recurrent, or have spread from their original site. Afami-cel, which is administered as a single intravenous dose, is an autologous TCR therapy comprising the patient's own T cells, which are engineered to express a TCR targeting MAGE-4.

Results from the SPEARHEAD-1 trial published in The Lancet demonstrated durable responses in heavily pretreated patients with HLA-A*02- and MAGE-A4-expressing synovial sarcoma after a median follow-up of 32.6 months (IQR, 29.4-36.1).3 Patients with confirmed synovial sarcoma (n = 44) or myxoid round cell liposarcoma (n = 8) who received gene therapy after a median of 3 (IQR, 2-4) lines of prior systemic therapy had an overall response rate (ORR) of 37% (95% CI, 24-51). Among patients with synovial sarcoma, the ORR was 39% (95% CI, 24-55).

Regarding adverse reactions (ARs), 71% of patients experienced cytokine release syndrome, including one grade 3 case. The most common grade 3 or higher ARs were cytopenias, including lymphopenia, neutropenia, and leukopenia. No treatment-related deaths were reported.

A confirmatory trial to verify the benefits of Afarmi-cel is ongoing.2

Adults with metastatic synovial sarcoma, a potentially life-threatening form of cancer, often face limited treatment options in addition to the risk of the cancer spreading or coming back, said Nicole Verdun, MD, director of CBER’s Office of Therapeutic Products. Today’s approval represents an important milestone in developing an innovative, safe and effective treatment for patients with this rare but potentially life-threatening disease.

