Kamala Harris crushes Donald Trump in campaign fundraising





Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign announced Friday that it raised $310 million last month, a staggering sum that shows donors who once seemed spooked by President Joe Biden's November election prospects are now pouring mountains of cash into his former No. 2.

The revenues of Harris, the Democratic National Committee and affiliated entities far exceeded those of former Republican President Donald Trump, whose campaign and various committees reported raising $138.7 million for the month of July.

The vice president's campaign also said it entered August with $377 million in cash on hand, which it said is the most for a presidential candidate at this point in the cycle. It's also well above the $327 million Trump's campaign said it had on hand to start the month.

“The huge outpouring of support we’ve seen in such a short period of time clearly shows that the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to work to defeat Trump this November,” Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement. “Our money goes to the work that wins close elections.”

Trump's July numbers were weighed down by an assassination attempt on the former president at a rally in Pennsylvania that galvanized some of his most ardent supporters, and the subsequent revelation of the identity of his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Harris' team, meanwhile, is hoping for another boost early next week, when she is expected to announce her own running mate, and during the Democratic convention, which opens in Chicago on Aug. 19.

The numbers released by both campaigns this week do not include full filings from the Federal Election Commission, which will be released later this month. So it is difficult to determine how much of Harris' vote came after Biden announced on July 21 that he was dropping his reelection bid and endorsing Harris.

The move follows weeks in which some top Democratic donors, as well as dozens of members of Congress, urged the 81-year-old president to step down after his dismal performance in the June 27 debate.

Harris’s team had announced that it had raised more than $200 million in her first week as a presidential candidate, meaning that the lion’s share of July’s revenue came after the vice president took the lead on the ticket. She is looking to relaunch the race against Trump, stepping up her travel schedule and sharply criticizing the Republican nominee, while also trying to tell more of her personal and professional story.

The vice president is expected to become her party's official presidential nominee through virtual voting by delegates at the Democratic convention, which is scheduled to conclude Monday.

His campaign said two-thirds of its July donations came from first-time donors in the 2024 election cycle. In total, more than 3 million donors made more than 4.2 million contributions this month, including more than 2 million for the first time this cycle, while 94% of July donations were less than $200.

The campaign said 60% of its donors in July were women, as Harris prepares to become the first woman of color to be nominated for president by a major political party.

Since the start of her presidential campaign, Harris' fundraising has been bolstered by virtual fundraisers organized around supporters from diverse backgrounds, including Black Women for Harris, Latinas for Harris and even aWhite Dudes for Harris. Together, they have raised more than $20 million, her campaign said.

In addition to fundraising, the Harris campaign said that over the past weekend it recruited 170,000 new volunteers and held 2,300 events mobilizing thousands of supporters in key states.

