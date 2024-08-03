India-UK tech security initiative to focus on AI, defence ties in Indo-Pacific region





India and the United Kingdom have unveiled a technology security initiative designed to improve international cooperation between the two nations while triggering a surge in economic growth along the way. THE initiative The two countries will step up their collaborative efforts in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, critical minerals, and telecommunications. Although not specifically stated, there is speculation that the UK and India will explore blockchain use cases in cross-border trade. The two sides signed the agreement during the inaugural visit of the new British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to India to review the improvement of bilateral relations. Lammy met his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to iron out issues before signing the initiative. The two diplomats prioritized defense in the Pacific and economic reforms to improve the local economies of both countries. Lammy and Jaishanker exchanged ideas about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but their discussions focused on projects to improve productivity through emerging technologies. This agreement represents concrete steps forward to address future challenges, from artificial intelligence to critical minerals, Mr Lammy said. Our joint efforts can foster mutual growth, drive innovation, create jobs and attract investment. Investment in AI in both countries has been steadily increasing, in line with adoption levels, since late 2022. The UK has expressed its intention to be the world leader in AI, investing to roll out a range of initiatives while attracting international service providers to set up in the country. India, for its part, is aiming for regional dominance through AI, integrating several AI models at the national level to combat fraud and predict climate disasters. Despite this mass adoption, India is grappling with thousands of job losses resulting from automation and generative AI and could look to the UK for guidance. The initiative could see India and the UK explore the possibilities of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for international remittances, as both sides have made considerable progress in this area. Bilateral trade worth $100 billion During his visit, Lammy discussed the talks on a free trade agreement that have been ongoing since 2019. The talks, initiated by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have fallen through the cracks, but with a new government in the UK, the two nations could finally put pen to paper. If the deal is signed, it is expected to double the value of annual bilateral trade between the UK and India, which stood at just $50 billion in 2022. However, economic disparities and regulatory differences may hamper the flow of talks between the sides. For artificial intelligence (AI) to operate legally and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it must integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures the quality and ownership of the data captured, allowing it to store data securely while ensuring data immutability.Check out CoinGeeks' coverageon this emerging technology to learn moreWhy Enterprise Blockchain Will Be the Backbone of AI. Watch: Transformative AI Applications Are Coming width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”> New to blockchain? Check out CoinGeek’s Blockchain for Beginners, the ultimate resource guide to learning about blockchain technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coingeek.com/india-uk-technology-security-initiative-to-focus-on-ai-and-defense-ties-in-indo-pacific-region/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos