Jailed former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's party vows to form grand opposition alliance against ruling PML-N government





Islamabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has approved forming a “grand opposition alliance” by expanding the existing platform, Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan, to act as a powerful anti-government movement, a senior party leader said. Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who spoke to reporters alongside party general secretary Omar Ayub Khan outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been incarcerated since August last year, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to expand the opposition alliance during a meeting with Imran Khan on Thursday, Geo News reported. Qaiser announced that the former ruling party would bring together all opposition parties to lead a powerful anti-government movement. He said the party's upcoming show of strength in Khyber Pakhtunkhwas Swabi was aimed at raising a strong voice for the release of PTI founder and other detained leaders. This country will be governed only as per law and Constitution, Qaiser stressed. During his speech, Qaiser also reprimanded the incumbent coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League and Nawaz for skyrocketing electricity bills. He said the inflated electricity bills were unacceptable to the inflation-hit masses. The PTI chief also said he supported the ongoing sit-in of Jamaat-e-Islamis (JI) on Murree Road in Rawalpindi since July 26 against the massive hike in electricity bills. However, JI Amir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said his party would not be part of the grand alliance proposed by PTI as history suggests that opposition parties use such platforms for their own interests. We will have the same stand as the opposition parties on some issues and hold meetings with them but we will not be part of any alliance, Naeem said on Thursday. Ayub, while addressing the same press conference, called on the masses to attend the public rally in Swabi on August 5 in large numbers from across the country to show solidarity with the former prime minister. Responding to criticism against the PTI founder for demanding negotiations with the Pakistan Army, Ayub said they did not hold any discussion regarding dialogue, however, he added that Khan had made it clear that the army belongs to the nation and vice-versa. He added that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were trying to create a wedge between the army and the nation. Commenting on the cases against the jailed former prime minister, the opposition leader said they were waging a legal battle for Khan's release. Ayub accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of preventing the release of former first lady Bushra Bibi despite her having no connection with the Toshakhana corruption case. The PTI secretary general has asked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq to recuse themselves from hearing the cases of the PTI founders, Geo News reported. The PTI believes that he is being arrested in other cases at the behest of the powerful military establishment to ensure that he does not get out of jail. Khan was first arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a £190 million corruption case. He faces more than 200 charges and has been in jail since last August.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2024/08/02/fgn23-pak-imran-opposition-alliance.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos