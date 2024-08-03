Simone Biles Appears to Criticize Donald Trump for His 'Black Jobs' Remark





The gymnast's tweet appears to be a nod to Trump's questionable and controversial remarks about immigrants stealing jobs from black workers.

Simone Biles appeared to take aim at former President Donald Trump and his recent comments about “black jobs” after winning gold in the women's gymnastics all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I love my job as a black girl,” Biles wrote on Twitter early Friday morning in response to a tweet from Philadelphia singer-songwriter Ricky Davila, who began the routine. Davila shared a photo of Biles with her medal and wrote, “Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her job as a black girl.”

These tweets allude, not too subtly, to a phrase Trump recently used, that migrants come to the United States and take “black jobs.” This remark has naturally generated a lot of controversy and criticism, as it not only manages to stoke fears about immigration and the dubious idea that migrants are taking jobs from American workers, but it also reinforces racial stereotypes about the types of jobs black people do.

The line sparked backlash and went viral after Trump uttered it during the first presidential debate against Joe Biden (though it was largely overshadowed by Biden’s overall performance and the concerns it raised about his age and viability). While Trump has repeated the comment at some of his rallies since then, it re-entered the popular consciousness this week when he used it during his appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists.

“I will tell you that millions and millions of people come from across the border and find themselves taking Negro jobs,” Trump said in the controversial interview. When asked to define a Negro job, he replied: “A Negro job is anybody who has a job. That’s what it is.”

On a more amusing note, Biles made history with her victory in the all-around final, an award she won for the first time at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The win made her the first American gymnast to win the women's all-around twice and only the third gymnast to do so, following Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union (1956 and 1960) and Vera Čáslavská of Czechoslovakia (1964 and 1968).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/simone-biles-slam-donald-trump-black-jobs-1235072978/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos