Jokowi Apologizes, PDIP Says It's Too Late













Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – An apology was presented by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to all the Indonesian people, before the end of his term as the country's number one.

The PDIP believes that the apology came too late.

“We don't think this is something that should be taken too seriously or too far because it is already quite late,” PDIP spokesman Chico Hakim said when contacted by Detik, as quoted on Saturday (3/8/2024) by Detik News.

Chico said some damage had occurred while Jokowi was leading Indonesia. He specifically mentioned the damage to democracy.

“In addition, the damage caused by the leadership methods and maneuvers carried out by the powers in place, especially those led by President Joko Widodo. This is damage in the field of democracy and also good social relations between people that we feel “There is a division, there is a division there, polarization, politicization of religion and various other things,” he explained.

“In the field of democracy, we know of course that our constitution was violated just to get the eldest son through, and recently it was done again to get the youngest son through as a political candidate,” he continued.

Apart from that, Chico said there were many things that were not in line with Jokowi's promises when he first ran for president in 2014.

“There are so many things that are not consistent with what he promised in his first campaign for president. And in fact, many things have happened that are the opposite,” he said.

Then, he also highlighted the IKN which Jokowi considers as excessive glorification. He said that the glorification of IKN took place in the context of difficult conditions in which the people find themselves.

“These days, we are also shown through personal glorification that we are giving “glory” as the initiators of IKN and forcing the celebration of August 17 in the national capital, which is actually not ready yet and the preparations are forced, of course at a price. by inviting many personalities who are actually not “necessary, such as influencers, volunteers, whose transportation alone costs tens of billions,” he clarified.

“While people are living a difficult life, food prices are so high, many are also trapped in online loans, mired in online gambling and other social problems. We also see that there are still many social inequalities, injustices in areas that are not “related to politics, for example, dishonest judges, police officers who are part of the criminal masterminds, all this cannot be separated from the mistakes of the highest leaders of this republic,” he continued.

On this basis, Chico hopes that October 2024 will come soon, so that the PDIP can face the new government.

“We just hope that October will not seem so far away, so that there will be a new government that we hope will be there to correct the mistakes that have been made,” he concluded.

Jokowi apologizes

Previously, on Thursday (1/8/2024) at Merdeka Palace, Jokowi apologized to all Indonesian people towards the end of his term. Jokowi realized that he and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin could not meet the expectations of all parties.

“On the first day of the month of independence, August. With all sincerity and humility, please allow me and Kiai Haji Ma'ruf Amin to apologize profusely for all the mistakes and errors made so far. Especially while we both have fulfilled our mandate as President of the Republic of Indonesia and as Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Jokowi said at the national commemoration and prayer event ahead of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Central Jakarta, Thursday (1/8/2024).

Jokowi realized that he and Ma'ruf Amin could not please and meet the expectations of all parties. Jokowi said that he was not perfect and that he was just an ordinary human being.

“We are very aware that as humans we cannot please all parties. We also cannot meet the expectations of all parties. I am not perfect, I am an ordinary human being, perfection belongs only to Allah SWT,” he said.

“Belonging to God alone is the kingdom of heaven and earth and all that is in it, He is omnipotent over everything,” Jokowi continued.

