Connect with us

Politics

Will PM Modi undertake transformational changes this month? | Latest News India

Will PM Modi undertake transformational changes this month? | Latest News India
Will PM Modi undertake transformational changes this month? | Latest News India

 


August 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM IST

The Modi government, which aims to strengthen governance and improve security in Jammu and Kashmir, is expected to take decisive steps.

In his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen continuity over transformational change in his cabinet and the top echelons of the bureaucracy. While Prime Minister Modi does not believe in the optics of change for the sake of change, the bureaucracy (which is fantastic in times of decline) and the opposition believe that the NDA government has come under the pressure of coalition politics and is therefore afraid to take big decisions. That will soon change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The attitude of the young BJP leaders in Parliament, who are not afraid to take on the Congress high command, and the Cabinet decisions indicate that August will be a key month for decisive changes in governance. The immediate repatriation of BSF DG Nitin Agarwal to his team indicates that the Modi government is all set to bring in big changes in the bureaucracy this month. August is also the month when hardworking Rajiv Gauba and Home Minister Ajay Bhalla complete their five years at Raisina Hill and there are strong indications of new blood being inducted into these posts. The Modi government is also unhappy with the performance of the top officials in charge of national security and may opt for a sudden change in consultation with Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Strong steps will also be taken to restore the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir so that the Pakistan-backed terrorists do not gain the upper hand and the situation does not revert to the pre-August 5, 2019 era. In this context, the intelligence and security network and the synergy between them will be revived and strengthened respectively.

Knowing full well that the politics of the INDI alliance is to consolidate the Muslim vote bank and divide the majority Hindu votes by exploiting caste divides ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections, the Modi government has decided to take on the opposition by the horns at the Centre as well as in the states. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s assault on the INDI alliance this week in the state assembly is an indicator of what is to come.

As the BJP faces challenges to power in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana, intelligence reports indicate that Muslim clerics are all set to support Uddhav Thackeray as the future chief ministerial candidate to divide the Hindu vote in the crucial state. Power struggles within the various state units are adding to the BJP's problems.

Even though the opposition has tried to tarnish the image of the prime minister by constantly attacking him, the complacency of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections among party workers has completely vanished with Narendra Modi firmly at the helm of the government and party affairs.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister's roar in the Assembly this week also shows that Prime Minister Modi is fully behind the head of state with a stern message to all his perceived political rivals in the party and the Cabinet.

While the bureaucracy thinks that PM Modi may have lost his enthusiasm after the 2024 election results, the third PM is not missing a single step and is firing on all cylinders. Just like he showed in Gujarat from 2002 to 2014, PM Modi plans to respond directly to the opposition aggression as he firmly believes in Newton’s third law of motion and not the first law. His speech from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on August 15, 2024 is likely to advocate transformational change with merit as the priority. The bureaucracy and the BJP leadership had better watch out.

Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive news videos on politics, sports, entertainment and much more. Click here.

See more

Get latest updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with breaking news and top headlines from India and around the world.

News / India News / Will Prime Minister Modi undertake transformational changes this month?

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/will-pm-modi-undertake-transformational-changes-this-month-101722666549624.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: