Will PM Modi undertake transformational changes this month? | Latest News India

In his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen continuity over transformational change in his cabinet and the top echelons of the bureaucracy. While Prime Minister Modi does not believe in the optics of change for the sake of change, the bureaucracy (which is fantastic in times of decline) and the opposition believe that the NDA government has come under the pressure of coalition politics and is therefore afraid to take big decisions. That will soon change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The attitude of the young BJP leaders in Parliament, who are not afraid to take on the Congress high command, and the Cabinet decisions indicate that August will be a key month for decisive changes in governance. The immediate repatriation of BSF DG Nitin Agarwal to his team indicates that the Modi government is all set to bring in big changes in the bureaucracy this month. August is also the month when hardworking Rajiv Gauba and Home Minister Ajay Bhalla complete their five years at Raisina Hill and there are strong indications of new blood being inducted into these posts. The Modi government is also unhappy with the performance of the top officials in charge of national security and may opt for a sudden change in consultation with Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Strong steps will also be taken to restore the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir so that the Pakistan-backed terrorists do not gain the upper hand and the situation does not revert to the pre-August 5, 2019 era. In this context, the intelligence and security network and the synergy between them will be revived and strengthened respectively.

Knowing full well that the politics of the INDI alliance is to consolidate the Muslim vote bank and divide the majority Hindu votes by exploiting caste divides ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections, the Modi government has decided to take on the opposition by the horns at the Centre as well as in the states. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s assault on the INDI alliance this week in the state assembly is an indicator of what is to come.

As the BJP faces challenges to power in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana, intelligence reports indicate that Muslim clerics are all set to support Uddhav Thackeray as the future chief ministerial candidate to divide the Hindu vote in the crucial state. Power struggles within the various state units are adding to the BJP's problems.

Even though the opposition has tried to tarnish the image of the prime minister by constantly attacking him, the complacency of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections among party workers has completely vanished with Narendra Modi firmly at the helm of the government and party affairs.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister's roar in the Assembly this week also shows that Prime Minister Modi is fully behind the head of state with a stern message to all his perceived political rivals in the party and the Cabinet.

While the bureaucracy thinks that PM Modi may have lost his enthusiasm after the 2024 election results, the third PM is not missing a single step and is firing on all cylinders. Just like he showed in Gujarat from 2002 to 2014, PM Modi plans to respond directly to the opposition aggression as he firmly believes in Newton’s third law of motion and not the first law. His speech from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on August 15, 2024 is likely to advocate transformational change with merit as the priority. The bureaucracy and the BJP leadership had better watch out.