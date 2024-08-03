Trump's Adoption of Cryptocurrencies Could Be a Disaster for Bitcoin





Donald Trump is an unlikely ally of cryptocurrencies. The power of bitcoin, embodied in Satoshi Nakamoto’s founding paper, is that it frees participants from obscure assessments of trust, relying instead on the foundation of proof.

Bitcoin is truth. So it was strange last week to hear attendees at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville enthusiastically hailing a former president who, by a carefully compiled tally, lied 390,573 times in his single term. Proponents of a mathematically indisputable blockchain heaped their hosannas as Donald Trump delivered a speech full of lies, fabrications, and fantasies. They whooped with delight when he claimed credit for the meteoric rise in bitcoin’s value during his administration, even though they surely knew that until recently he had trashed the idea of ​​cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin, it sounds like a scam, he said in 2021. I don’t like it because it’s another currency that competes with the dollar. Now Trump is suddenly the darling of the crypto world, even though no one believes he has any idea how tokens work, or even what they are. Base coins, stablecoins, Trump said at one point, correcting himself because he probably glanced at the teleprompter and then stopped. Do you know what a stablecoin is? Does anyone know?

Trump clearly doesn’t think so. That hasn’t stopped him from making promises that only someone who deeply misunderstood bitcoin, both technically and philosophically, could have made. He compared bitcoin to the steel industry of a century ago, a mind-boggling mismatch between an icon of the Industrial Revolution and a vanguard movement of the digital world. Then he promised to make the United States the crypto capital of the world and the global bitcoin superpower.

This sentiment, as conference attendees must surely know, subverts the basic premise of cryptocurrency and blockchain, a sovereign system that operates without regard to the interests of any nation. To quote cryptocurrency theorist Erik Cason: Bitcoin offers a radical new hope that man can break out of the cage that is every nation-state today. Trump’s promise that the United States would dominate Bitcoin is a slap in the face to Satoshi.

One proposal Trump has put forward is the creation of a bitcoin reserve in which the United States could store and hold billions of dollars worth of tokens, a project that experts say is of questionable value to taxpayers but could boost the value of the currency for the benefit of the Nashville mob. Again, manipulation by a government superpower is anathema to the values ​​of the blockchain revolution. Trump has also promised to pardon Silk Road owner Ross Ulbricht, who is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for running a massive cryptocurrency-fueled drug trafficking and money laundering operation. Suffice it to say, not being tough on crime.

Despite the oddity, the alliance between Trump and bitcoin advocates seems almost preordained. The crypto world chafes at government regulation and sees in Donald Trump an opportunity to ease the pressure of the state, perhaps at the level of a friendly pat on the back. Trump has encouraged this thinking by meeting with key donors and investors and adopting their views. As if to cement a thinly disguised deal, crypto players are funneling hundreds of millions of dollars into Trump’s campaign coffers. It’s no surprise, then, that Trump promised at the Nashville conference that he would put an end to the left-wing fascists and totalitarians bent on crushing crypto. He was roundly applauded for this sentiment. Trump has also indicated that Kamala Harris is one of those fascists. She’s against crypto, he said. She’s very much against it. (Harris has not, in fact, set her policy and has reached out to cryptocurrency companies.) The cheers were loudest when Trump said he would fire Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, which oversees risky crypto schemes, on his first day back in office.

Fair question: Does the current White House hate cryptocurrencies, as the industry and Trump seem to believe? I did some digging and learned that early in the administration, cryptocurrency policy, admittedly a relatively low priority during a pandemic, was indeed on the agenda, with some officials viewing it as a fraudulent technology. Ultimately, however, the administration set a course that attempted to strike a balance between encouraging innovation in the space and enforcing existing securities laws.

