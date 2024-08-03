Trump's racist attacks on Kamala are part of a larger, deranged plan





Donald Trump's comments Wednesday questioning whether Vice President Kamala Harris is black were not a spontaneous expression of racism but part of a broader campaign strategy that Trump and many of his top lieutenants plan to make central to their final three-month sprint to retake the White House.

Asked Wednesday about Republicans accusing Harris of being a “DEI recruit” or a “DEI candidate,” Trump responded by questioning Harris’ racial identity. “She’s always been of Indian heritage, and she was just promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black until a few years ago when she became black,” he said, adding, “She made a shift, and she became a black person, and I think somebody needs to look into that.”

As deranged as it sounds—and is—the Trump team believes it’s a politically astute message, according to three people familiar with the Trump-Vance 2024 campaign. In their private conversations, Trump and some of his closest advisers appear to believe that launching this attack as hard as they can could help sell the idea that Harris is a “fraud” in the minds of independent voters. Trump believes he wins battles when he can set the messaging terrain and Democrats and his media foes fight him on his terms (hence Trump’s deep irritation with Harris and Democrats’ relentless drive to label him, J.D. Vance, and other conservative leaders as “weirdos”). So Trump and his allies have relished this racial-identity firefight, hoping to draw Democratic leaders into a mud fight.

Some Trump advisers have even argued — including well before Trump launched his crusade against Harris — that portraying Harris as an inauthentically black woman could potentially resonate with some black voters, particularly disaffected young men — who are already skeptical of Harris and President Joe Biden.

The sources stressed that Trump’s comments did not represent — as has been the case many times during his campaigns and administration — a situation in which the former president lashed out on the campaign stage and gave in to his own lack of political impulse control. (These sources have generally had no trouble admitting this privately when this has happened.) Rather, it is a case of Trump and a cadre of his influential aides and allies agreeing on a racial propaganda strategy that they are convinced, at least for now, will work well for them in this presidential election.

“This is not an accident, it is intentional. We are behind the [former] “President, 100 percent,” a person close to Trump told Rolling Stone.

In this sense, this idea is similar to the Republican Party's relatively new and extreme political goal of bombing or invading Mexico. What looks like Trump's deranged and wandering thinking is actually a mainstream conservative vision and plan of action.

This line of attack, of course, has its share of critics within the conservative elite. As Politico reported last month, House Republican leaders practically begged their own members in a private meeting to avoid talking about Harris’s skin color. Those pleas clearly don’t hold water.

On Thursday, Vance, the Ohio senator Trump has picked for his 2024 vice presidential nomination, stepped in to further bolster the Trump team’s tactics. “She’s all things to all people, and she pretends to be a different person depending on who she’s in front of,” Vance told CNN. “I think it’s perfectly reasonable for the president to say that, and that’s all he’s done,” Vance said.

Trump’s latest wave of gutter politics appears to be fueled by a sudden sense of urgency in the upper echelons of the media world — a sense that didn’t exist just weeks ago, when Republicans thought Trump would win a landslide victory over Biden before he dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Harris. Behind closed doors, Trump has expressed bewilderment — or even genuine surprise — at Harris’s surge in the polls, her recent fundraising haul, and the ease with which his party has rallied behind her, rather than descending into a disastrous intraparty power struggle ahead of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, according to two people familiar with the matter. (Indeed, almost immediately after Biden withdrew, close allies and trusted associates of Trump began directly warning him not to underestimate Harris as a general election contender.)

Harris responded to Trump’s racist comments Wednesday night at an event in Houston. “It was the same old show: division and disrespect,” she said. “And let me just say, the American people deserve better.”

Trump launched his attack on Harris, questioning her racial identity, during a particularly hostile question-and-answer session before the National Association of Black Journalists convention. It quickly became clear that Trump was not just being himself, but that this was part of a coordinated campaign message.

The former president posted a video on Truth Social in which Harris is seen cooking with actress Mindy Kaling and talking about her South Asian heritage. He wrote: “Kamala is crazy and says she’s Indian, not black. This is a big deal. This is a fraud. She’s using everyone, including her racial identity!”

Before Trump arrived at a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a Business Insider headline flashed on the screen at the event: “Kamala Harris of California becomes first female U.S. senator of Indian origin.”

Trump did not specifically repeat his attack on Harris at the rally, though his legal spokesperson and attorney Alina Habba certainly tried. “Unlike you, Kamala, I know who my roots are,” she said, stumbling over her words. “I know where I come from.”

In response to Trump's continued demand to see President Barack Obama's birth certificate, far-right activist Laura Loomer posted an apparent copy of Harris' birth certificate online, writing that the document “proves she is NOT BLACK.”

The attack on Kamala Harris has been raging in pro-Trump circles for years. Ali Alexander, the far-right Trump supporter who organized the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, tweeted in 2019: “Kamala Harris is implying she is descended from Black American slaves. She is not. She is descended from Jamaican slave owners. That’s fine. She is not a Black American. Period.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/trump-kamala-harris-racist-attacks-larger-plan-1235073171/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos