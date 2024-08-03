Trump is getting agitated





This is not a US election forecast. But if the next 94 days are anything like the last 12, Donald Trump will lose. I’ll explain why in a moment. But let me summarize what has been the most extraordinary month of American politics I have witnessed. It is nonetheless fascinating because each time, the conventional wisdom has gotten confused and quickly swung into the opposite consensus. The moral of the story is that what is generally accepted as true is often bullshit.

On June 27, Joe Biden set himself on fire during his CNN debate with Trump. The party line was that it was a bad night and that Biden would never give up. A big reason was that Kamala Harris was a poor campaigner. Two weeks later, Donald Trump was nearly assassinated. Trump’s failure and his defiant fist-raising response were thought to define the presidential election. The story was all but forgotten within 72 hours. The following week, he chose J.D. Vance as his running mate. This came on the eve of the Milwaukee convention, which was billed as a warm-up for what was beginning to look like a possible Trump landslide victory. The Trump campaign also argued that the former president’s near-death experience had transformed him into a more emollient figure, a unity candidate. Three days after Milwaukee, Biden withdrew. About three hours later, virtually all of Harris' potential rivals had endorsed her. Twelve days later, she is universally regarded as a brilliant campaigner.

So all predictions, including mine, should be taken with a grain of salt. I’ve been right at times (Biden should step down, Vance was a foolhardy bet, Trump would never change his style) and wrong at others (Harris being a second-rate campaigner).

My view has always coincided with that of Nikki Haley who said in January: “The first party to remove its 80-year-old candidate will be the party that wins this election.” The truth of Haley’s prediction has since been reinforced by the inept way Trump has responded to Harris’ rapid rise. First, he has not distanced himself from Vance’s previous comments about childless cat ladies, of which Harris was the prime example. This angers more than half the population. For those who say Trump did not do his due diligence on Vance, he did. Vance brings money (see my last column on Trump and Bitcoin Politics ) and has pledged to disregard the Constitution, as Mike Pence did on January 6, 2021. Trumpworld could not have expected Vance to receive such a negative reception. He is the first running mate to come out of a convention with a negative and declining net rating, according to CNN's Harry Enten.

Second, Trump has capitalized on the idea that Harris is the DEI recruit and worse. His campaign wants to focus on Harris’ record as a California liberal or a San Francisco liberal extremist, as her spokespeople often call her. That line could gain traction, especially on immigration, where Harris is most vulnerable. But Trump continues to obstruct his team’s preferred message. They should have known this was coming when they signed on to work for him.

On Wednesday, Trump did worse. He claimed at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago that Harris had identified as Indian American until she decided, for political reasons, to become black. He then repeated old lines about illegal immigrants taking jobs from black people. In the words of political strategist Scott Jennings, one of Trump’s most ardent fans, he pooped in his bed. Instead of changing the sheets, Trump repeated the line the next day, posting a photo of Harris in a sari with her mother and other members of her Indian family. That Trump is completely unaware of how normal it is to be biracial is one thing (would Vance have the courage to point this out, given that his children are half-Indian?); that he is willfully turning the American presidential election into a referendum on race is another.

It is conceivable that Trump will be persuaded by political consultants Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, who are running his campaign, to reverse course. I doubt it. Trump is Trump. He thinks any publicity is good publicity. For the first time since Biden resigned, he is dominating the news cycle. I think it is more likely that Trump has lost all capacity for originality. Trump’s long speeches at political rallies are like watching Bob Hope do his stand-up comedy in the late 1990s. In 2016, Hillary Clinton could be easily presented by Trump as the embodiment of the old system. Before he stepped down, Biden was easy for Trump to paint Biden as unfit to serve again. Harris, on the other hand, is a phenomenon Trump has never met. She is much younger, much more energetic, and not part of the old system. In a strange way, that role now belongs to Trump.

In May, Trump said, “I think I was sexier than I am now and I became president…” I asked someone, “Was I sexier then or now?” I don't know. I think so.

James, you’ve watched Trump as closely over the years as I have. Do you think he’s capable of running a more disciplined campaign that targets Harris’ weaknesses? Or will he continue to put himself in his own shoes?

In early June, I participated in an election warfare exercise hosted by the Brennan Center for Justice. I did the same thing in 2020, and the exercise was eerily prescient in anticipating the events of January 6. It focused on the first 100 days of the upcoming Trump presidency, and the direction it took was sobering. Trump simply continued his efforts to defy norms, while his liberal opponents resorted to time-consuming and largely futile litigation to try to stop him. In short, they were no match.

Rather than recap what others have already written so well, let me point you to three articles that are all worth reading.

And for those of you who haven’t gotten tired of me yet, you can watch me talk about Kamala Harris in this interview with Karan Thapar of The Wires, who is perhaps India’s most prestigious broadcast journalist. The interest of the Swampians lies in the degree of fascination that Indians have with Kamala Harris, her mother from Tamil Nadu, and also with Usha Vance, JD Vance’s wife. India is following this US election like no other.

James Politi responds

Ed, Trump’s ability to self-immolate can never be underestimated. I would say he was in a good position to be reelected in 2020 before the pandemic hit. And it wasn’t because of Covid-19 that he ended up losing, but because he failed to handle it as a statesman. Otherwise, he might have won over moderate and independent voters, and we might be in the final months of a second term now. So I don’t think Trump will change colors or even be able to do so and that was never more evident than this week with his speech at the NABJ conference in Chicago.

Harris’s arrival as an opponent prompts him to swoop in and redouble his efforts, rather than recalculate. But to your point about conventional wisdom, why not consider these alternative scenarios that could change the race again? Would he dump JD Vance as vice president in favor of a more palatable running mate like Tim Scott or Nikki Haley? And could the Democratic unity around Harris begin to fracture, perhaps as soon as she makes her own choice for the vice presidential nomination? If it’s Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, progressives might be upset, and if it’s Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, it might raise eyebrows among moderates.

With less than 100 days left until Election Day, we’ve learned not to assume anything. For the first time this year, however, the election feels more like a coin toss than a likely Trump victory.

In response to Can Kamala Harris strike the right balance on foreign policy? : Also thinking about foreign policy, this weekend I started rereading Raymond Aron's 1973 book, The Imperial Republic, English edition published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson.

Aron clearly divides his thoughts into state-to-state positions and the world economy. These two points overlap, of course, but the goals were necessarily pursued simultaneously. Yes, in a disorderly manner. But what an observer of the scene! Thomas Krantz

We’d love to hear from you. You can email the team at [email protected], contact Ed at [email protected] and James at [email protected], and follow them on X at @JamesPoliti and @EdwardGLuce. We may publish an excerpt of your response in the next newsletter.

