President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin attend national dhikr and prayer event at Merdeka Palace – MEDIA MITRA TNI POLRI





Jakarta, mitratnipolri.com Mr. President Joko Widodo and Vice President (Wapres) Maruf Amin accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and Mrs. Wurry Maruf Amin attended the National Commemoration and Prayer Event held at the Front Yard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (01/08/2024). This event is the opening activity of the Independence Month series to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Indonesian independence. In his speech, the President called on all components of the nation to unite to face the various global challenges and various threats of crisis that may emerge in the future. According to the President, unity is the key to facing all the problems and various challenges that continue to emerge. Therefore, as a nation, we must always be united, okay? We must strengthen each other, okay? We must help each other, okay? “Help each other and pray for the safety of each other as a nation and for the progress of the Indonesia that we love,” President Jokowi said. He also expressed his gratitude for the protection and grace granted by Allah Subhanahu wa taala so that the Indonesian nation can survive in the face of various crises, global and geopolitical uncertainty and climate change. “We offer praise and gratitude to the presence of Allah Subhanahu wa Taala, for all his protection and grace for the Indonesian people, so that we can continue to survive, able to continue to grow even though the world is hit by various crises, global uncertainty, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change,” he said. On this occasion, President Jokowi and Vice President Maruf Amin apologized to the people of the entire country for all the mistakes and errors committed in the exercise of their mandate as President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia. We are very aware that as humans we cannot please everyone. It is also impossible for us to meet the expectations of all parties. “I am not perfect, I am an ordinary human being, perfection belongs only to Allah Subhanahu wa Taala,” the President said. The President also called on the entire community to pray that they can always easily realize the nation's ideals of making the Indonesian nation a developed and prosperous nation. I call upon all of us present to pray together for the help of Allah Subhanahu wa taala so that we have the facilities to realize the ideals of a developed nation, a nation that is baldatun thayyibatun wa rabbun ghafur, he concluded. Also present at the event were a number of senior Indonesian ministers, including Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Hadi Tjahjanto, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, and Minister of Public Works, Public Affairs and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Chief of the Indonesian National Police (Kapolri) General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and Commander of the Indonesian National Army (TNI) General Agus Subiyanto. Apart from that, there were also wives of ministers who were members of OASE KIM. This national commemoration and prayer was attended by approximately 3,000 guests consisting of leaders of Islamic community organizations, religious figures from missionary institutions throughout Indonesia, religious figures from takmir institutions throughout Indonesia, and leaders of national preachers from throughout Indonesia. This activity was also attended by approximately 2,300 students from various Islamic boarding schools throughout Indonesia, 250 Islamic religious instructors throughout the DKI Jakarta region, 50 leaders from the DKI Jakarta region, 100 national preachers, and 100 talim board administrators. (Editorial)

