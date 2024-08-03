Hu Xijin: China 'bans' former editor of nationalist tabloid Global Times from social media, but why?





The Global Times, China's state-owned tabloid, is one of the most nationalist supporters of President Xi Jinping's regime, but one of its editors has now been "banned" from social media, according to reports. No official reason has been given as to why Hu Xijin, a former Global Times editor-in-chief and an online influencer who advocates for China, has suddenly disappeared from social media since his last post on Saturday (July 27). But Hu's silence appears to follow criticism he faced for an article he wrote on China's economic reforms. According to a Bloomberg news agency report, citing a person familiar with the matter, he was "banned from posting on social media" after writing controversial comments about the Chinese economy. His Weibo account has been suspended, according to the source, who was not named in the report. Hu has about 25 million followers on Weibo, China's X-style microblogging platform. He is also active on WeChat and X, a platform banned in China, where he has half a million followers. After retiring from the Global Times in 2021, he wrote a column in the newspaper, Hu saidand has appeared on television and online to offer a scathing defense of China's policies. What did Hu Jintao write to anger Chinese state media? In an article on China's economic reforms, Hu Jintao suggested that the country's private sector could become equal to the public sector. The article has since been deleted. In an article posted on his WeChat account on July 22, Hu also wrote about the recent plenum of the Communist Party of China (CPC). According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the resolution document for the event left out a sentence that had been used to emphasize the role of the state sector in the country's economy. The phrase refers to the dominant role played by Chinese state ownership in the Chinese economy. Hu said it was a historic change that showed China hopes to achieve true equality between the private and state-owned economies. Negative reaction to Hu's article The article drew negative reactions from nationalist writers, bloggers and even state media. They accused it of flagrantly violating the party's political discipline, pointing out that the dominant role of public ownership was enshrined in the ruling party's and the country's constitutions, according to the SCMP report. Video: Gravitas: India tightens security along border with China The official newspaper of the Communist Party of China, the People's Daily, wrote a commentary that China's fundamental position on the public and private sectors has not changed and will not change in the future, according to the report. Hu's sudden silence on social media appears to have followed this. (With contributions from agencies)

