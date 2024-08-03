Simone Biles deserves another gold medal for apparently overshadowing Donald Trump





Simone Biles made history on Thursday by becoming the first American gymnast to win two individual all-around gold medals, two days after leading the U.S. women's team to gold in the team final at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Biles may be the best gymnast in history, but she's also very adept at social media trolling. In a social media post Friday morning, she made an apparent reference to Donald Trump's false claim that immigrants are a threat to Black American jobs. “I love my black job,” she said, along with a black heart emoji.

In the weeks since Trump shared a talking point that sparked reactions from millions of people, [President Joe Biden] With African Americans being allowed in through the border coming to get jobs for Black people, social media users took exception to the implication that African Americans are only qualified for menial and precarious jobs. In response, they began using the phrase to celebrate the breadth of jobs that Black people actually do and succeed at. So it was only fitting that Biles would join them when singer and social media personality Ricky Davila shared a few photos of Biles showing off her gold medal and crystal goat necklace with the caption: Simone Biles is the GOAT, winning gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job.

In the recent Netflix docuseries Simone Biles Rising, the gymnast said her struggles at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics made her feel like she had something to prove. At the time, attacking Biles for publicizing her struggles with mental health became a cause célèbre on the right, and vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance even got involved.

But in recent weeks, Biles has also appeared to target criticism from the gymnastics world over the sport’s shift toward supporting athletes, following a sex abuse scandal and reforms aimed at banning overly harsh coaches from the country’s gyms. After winning the team gold medal with Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, Biles posted a group photo on Instagram with the caption “lack of talent, laziness, Olympic champions.”

It may be a reference to recent comments by Tokyo teammate MyKayla Skinner. In a since-deleted video on her YouTube account, Skinner said the SafeSport reforms had made the sport worse. “I feel like the talent and depth is not what it used to be. I mean, obviously a lot of the girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” she said. Coaches can’t pick on athletes, and they have to be very careful about what they say. In a later apology, Skinner said the comments reflected her own experiences under disgraced former coach Mrta Krolyi. “I’m coming to terms with the fact that I haven’t fully dealt with the emotional and verbal abuse that I suffered under Marta that may have led to my hurtful comments,” she wrote. “I take full responsibility for what I said and I deeply apologize.” (Krolyi has denied the abuse allegations, but conceded that the training environment was intense.) Despite the comments, the damage was already done. After Biles posted her message, Skinner reportedly blocked her on Instagram.

