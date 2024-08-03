No president is perfect





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – Son of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Kaesang Pangarep talk about it excuses which was passed on by his father before the end of his term. According to Kaesang, he believes that Jokowi's figure as president is certainly not free from mistakes. “I think that as president, you are definitely not perfect. “No living creature in this world is perfect, there are bound to be people who make mistakes,” he said in the Kebayoran Lama area, South Jakarta, Friday (02/08/2024). Therefore, he considered Jokowi's apology to the Indonesian people to be humane. “Moreover, he has just retired,” said the general chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). As previously reported, President Joko Widodo apologized to all Indonesian people towards the end of his term. Indonesia's number one said he and Vice President (Wapres) Ma'ruf Amin apologized for all the mistakes and errors made during their tenure in the past period. “I and Kiai Haji Ma'ruf Amin would like to apologize profusely for all the mistakes and mistakes made so far. Especially as long as we both fulfilled our mandate as President of the Republic of Indonesia and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Jokowi said at the national commemoration and prayer event ahead of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at the Merdeka Palace courtyard, Central Jakarta, Thursday (1/8/2024). Furthermore, he admitted that during his 10 years of leadership alongside Jusuf Kalla and Ma'ruf Amin, he realized that he could not please everyone. According to him, not only in the context of management, but also in life, there is no direction.the perfect.

