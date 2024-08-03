Politics
The government's performance in the areas of democracy, law and human rights is unsatisfactory
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Interview with Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko on the critical human rights record of the last 10 years Jokowi administration.
Moeldoko brought almost his entire team for a special interview with Tempo President Joko Widodo reflected on the president's ten years in office. In his office at the Bina Graha presidential palace, which used to house Suharto's office, the president's chief of staff was accompanied by seven members of his staff. Among them were three of his five deputies, namely Febry Calvin Tetelepta, in charge of infrastructure, Edy Priyono, in charge of the economic sector, and Rumadi Ahmad, in charge of legal and political matters.
“Let them work and help me explain,” Moeldoko said with a laugh. Almost every team member brought a packet of documents containing notes on the government’s performance that they referred to during the interview. Moeldoko sometimes asked his deputies to respond when he needed additional statistics, especially when he explained Indonesia’s dependence on Chinese investment and the independence of financial institutions. “The government has the opportunity to announce its achievements to the public,” he said.
For this edition, Tempo Jokowi tried to get an interview with him through people close to him, but did not receive a response. Asked about Jokowi's directive to respond to the interview, the former commander of the Indonesian military (TNI) said: “Even without instructions, we are ready.”
For an hour and a half, Moeldoko explained the decline of democracydistorted law enforcement, deplorable freedom of expression, conflicts in Papua and the idea of extending the mandates to three periods during the Jokowi administration to Raymundus Rikang, Daniel A. Fajri and Yosea Arga Pramudita of TempoHe declined to be photographed for the interview.
Joko Widodo's government has suffered a democratic setback. Law enforcement is weak, freedom of expression is restricted, and there is virtually no opposition. What is your reaction?
The question is whether the state has a role to play in these cases or not. Take the example of the arson attack on a journalist's house in North Sumatra. If the arson attack was committed by malicious individuals, it was a (personal) altercation. The state did not play a role, but people insisted that it did. First, we need to identify the actors involved. We should not always jump to conclusions.
A lot of data confirmed that the main actor was the state, and that it also had the resources to carry out systematic operations.
Sometimes there is a gap between a policy and its implementation. For example, President Jokowi wants the situation to be resolved peacefully. But there are gaps on the ground because of this policy gap. Maybe some staff members who did not understand the president's will ended up taking a different approach. Once again, the state played no role in this matter.
Isn't it necessary to read Jokowi with reverse logic? What the president wants is the opposite of what is being told to the public.
(Laughs)… You are zigzagging very quickly. This is your analysis and it is not necessarily the same as ours. I am a former TNI commander, so I understand situations like this.
Speaking of the TNI, military reform was also threatened at the end of Jokowi's term with the revision of the TNI law, which grants privileges, especially in business. What is your response?
What is the definition of TNI activities? It must be clear. One of the demands of the TNI reform initiatives is the ban on the military engaging in commercial enterprises and real politics. All business-related activities, except cooperatives, have been dismantled. First, it is necessary to clearly define how the TNI can carry out its activities.
Do you agree that the TNI should be able to carry out its activities again?
I don't understand if these words really exist. Pragmatically, the TNI considers them as a concept of welfare of military personnel. It is still in poor condition. We need to equip ourselves with modern defense equipment. Ensure their welfare so that when they are on military missions, they do not have to worry about leaking roofs or sick children at home. What is meant by doing business is perhaps that wives open shops and that this is allowed. This is the simplest definition of what it means to do business with soldiers.
