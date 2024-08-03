Jokowi did not try to drink the tap water at IKN, apparently because of this











Jakarta, CNBCIndonesia –The government aims to make tap water in the archipelago's national capital (IKN) drinkable directly because it is of high quality. However, President JokoWidodo (Jokowi) admitted that he had not tasted it. “I haven't tried it yet, he might make a mistake,” Jokowi said, quoted via a video from the Presidential Secretariat, Saturday (8/3/2024). For information, Jokowi took office at IKN on Monday (29/7) earlier this week. Previously, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) had built drinking water treatment facilities at IKN. In this way, the water starts flowing to the IKN and can be drunk directly. This was stated by PUPR Minister and Acting Head of IKN Authority Basuki Hadimuljono, who immediately inspected the facility. Basuki, accompanied by Deputy Minister of ATR/BPN as Deputy Head of OIKN Raja Juli Antoni, directly participated in the water flow test (3rd test in progress) of the Sepaku Drinking Water Treatment Plant (IPA) at the IKN Nusantara Main Reservoir which is at the highest point. The 3rd test run was conducted from Saturday (20/7) to Monday (22/7). This test plays an important role in the operation of the Sepaku Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM) to meet the drinking water needs of IKN. After successfully completing the drainage test, the system and network are also emptied, and the water quality in the pipeline network is closely monitored to ensure good drinking water quality, in accordance with current health standards. “This is drinking water, not just clean water. The water from the taps of IKN apartments and houses can be drunk immediately. We continue to check the quality of the water before it enters the reservoir. We hope that this drinking water can be used in the coming days,” Basuki said. Sepaku SPAM consists of IPA with a capacity of 300 liters/second, a 16 km transmission pipe, a reservoir and a 22 km distribution pipe. SPAM Sepaku Phase I aims to serve the Presidential Office and Palace, the Ministry of State Secretariat, Paspampres, the Coordinating Ministry Complexes 1, 2, 3 and 4, the Amphitheatre, the Gallery, the Service Area, the ASN Residence, the Ministerial Site House (RTJM) and other public facilities such as hotels, schools, shops and hospitals. “This is drinking water, not just clean water. The tap water in IKN apartments and houses can be drunk immediately. We continue to check the quality of the water before it enters the reservoir. We hope that this drinking water can be used in the coming days,” Basuki said in his statement on Wednesday (24/7/2024). Technically, the raw water will be pumped through the water intake unit to the IPA. So, the treatment process starts from the aeration unit to increase the dissolved oxygen in the raw water. Then, the water will flow to the coagulation – flocculation – sedimentation (KFS), filtration, ozone and granular activated carbon (GAC) units. Produced water that meets potable water quality (drinking water) is then stored at Clearwell for pumping to the main reservoir via a 16km long transmission pipeline network. The use of ozone technology as a green technology in drinking water treatment is also applied at Sepaku Water Treatment Plant, through 3 stages of ozonation as a method of sterilization, protection against microorganisms, removal of organic substances and protection of the distribution network against corrosion and contamination. This method plays a very important role in ensuring that tap water products are safe to consume at IKN. (fabulous/fabulous) Watch the video below: Unique innovations for body care brands competing for Indonesian market

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/lifestyle/20240802235224-33-560064/jokowi-belum-coba-minum-air-keran-di-ikn-ternyata-gara-gara-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos