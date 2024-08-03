Jokowi Apologizes for Mistakes and Errors Made During His Term as President of the Republic of Indonesia





Jakarta, Not online The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and also on behalf of Vice President Ma'ruf Amin apologized for all the mistakes and errors committed in carrying out their mandate as President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia. Jokowi apologized in front of 3,163 people who attended the national dhikr and prayer event for the month of independence ahead of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday night (1/7/2024).







“Mr. Vice President, ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters of the country and the country, on this auspicious occasion, the first day of the Independence Month, August, with all sincerity and humility, allow me and Professor KHMa'ruf Amin “I would like to sincerely apologize for all the mistakes and errors committed so far, especially while we both served our mandate as President of the Republic of Indonesia and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” said President Jokowi. President Jokowi revealed that the mistakes he has made so far characterize him as an ordinary human being. He then realized that he could not meet the expectations of all parties. “I am not perfect, I am an ordinary human being, this perfection belongs only to Allah swt. Only to Allah, the Kingdom of the Heavens and the Earth and all that is in it. He is Almighty over everything,” he said. Finally, President Jokowi also invited the public to pray together. He hopes that on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia, the Indonesian people can easily realize their dream of becoming a developed nation, a nation that… baldatun, thayyibatun, wa rabbun ghofur. “May Allah always answer our prayers, Amin ya rabbal'alamin. Thank you,” explained President Joko Widodo invited 3,163 people to attend the national commemoration activity, the first event in a series of activities held for the Independence Month in August 2024 and ahead of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia. The national commemoration event began with the reading of the holy verses of the Quran by Qadarasmadi Rasyid with recitations by Rani Indira. The national commemoration was then led by KH Muhyiddin Tohir, who is the caretaker of Asadiyah Sengkang Islamic Boarding School in South Sulawesi. The event ended with Vice President Maruf Amin leading the national prayer accompanied by five interfaith figures. Among the interfaith figures present were the general chairman of the Indonesian Fellowship of Evangelical Churches and Institutions (PGLII) Pdt. Ronny Mandang, Catholic-oriented RD. Agustinus Heri Wibowo, chairman of the Indonesian Hindu Dharma Parisada I Nyoman Warta, advisory board of the Indonesian Theravada Sangha Bhikkhu Dhammasubho Maha Thera and Supreme Council of the Indonesian Confucian Religion (Matakin) WS Sunarta Hidayat. Also present were a number of ministers from the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet, members of the Organization of Solidarity and Action Era (OASE) of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet, interfaith figures, ulama and students from the Hubbul Wathon Zikir Council.

