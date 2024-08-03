Jokowi Appreciates Gapensi's Great Contribution to Country's Infrastructure Development — ALERT





WHILE (Alert) : President Joko Widodo attended the event Reflections and Notes on 10 Years of the Jokowi Administration in the Construction, Infrastructure and Investment Sectors which was held at Bank Mega Tower Ballroom, Jakarta on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. In his speech, the Head of State highlighted his government's focus on infrastructure development over the past decade, which covers various sectors such as connectivity, basic services, food, energy and industry. This is the press release received Alertin Medan, Saturday (3/8) President Jokowi also explained the important achievements of this period, including increasing the length of toll roads and national roads and building new ports and airports. He also appreciated the great contribution of Gapensi (Indonesian National Construction Contractors Association) in these projects. “I am sure that this is also a great contribution of Gapensi, both at the central and regional levels,” the President said. The President stressed that infrastructure development is not just about concrete and physics. According to the President, infrastructure development must bring many real benefits to the people, ranging from increasing global competitiveness to reducing logistics costs to domestic inflation. “In the past, our inflation rate was 8.9, even 11 (percent), now it can be reduced below 3 percent and last month it was 2.58 percent,” the president said. Furthermore, the President also recalled that the quality of construction should not be sacrificed to win the auction with a low price. He also paid attention to the practice of “cut prices” which could compromise the quality and aesthetics of the building. “Competition is good, competition is good, but if we lower prices, it's not good,” the president said. The president also stressed the importance of paying attention to the landscape and environment in every future construction project. He hopes that Gapensi can continue to improve the quality and aesthetic standards of its construction works. “I ask Gapensi, as one of the largest construction service associations in carrying out construction works, to really be of better quality,” the President said. “Once again, aesthetics, landscape, the environment will be the priorities of the next level of the next government,” he added. On this occasion, President Jokowi also received the “Father of Indonesian Construction” award. The award was presented directly by BPP Gapensi General Chairman Andi Rukman N Karumpase. Apart from this, a number of ministers in the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet also received the “Construction Excellence Award”, namely Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman, and Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Acting DKI Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono also accompanied the President at the event. (cpb/rel) Update latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Select your favorite channel, access the news of the Waspada.id WhatsApp channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaZRiiz4dTnSv70oWu3Z And Google News Make sure you have WhatsApp and Google News apps installed.



