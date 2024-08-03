PM Modi inaugurates International Conference of Agricultural Economists





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) in New Delhi on Saturday. At the event, the prime minister proposed solutions to address the lack of global food security and said India's diversity makes it a beacon of hope for global food security. The triennial event, organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists, will be held from August 2 to 7, 2024, marking its return to India after 65 years. At the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I am happy that after 65 years, such a conference is being held in India. You are all here from different countries of the world. I welcome you on behalf of the 120 million farmers of India, the more than 30 million women farmers of India, the 30 million fishermen of the country… Today, you are in a country where 550 million animals live. You are all welcome to this country that is dominated by agriculture and loves animals.” The Prime Minister stressed that Indian traditions and experiences in food and agriculture are as old as the country. He said that in India's agricultural tradition, science and logic take priority. We are addressing the International Conference of Agricultural Economists. We are strengthening the agricultural sector through reforms and measures to improve the lives of farmers. https://t.co/HfTQnCWkvp -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2024 “We have Ayurvedic science of consuming foods with medicinal effects. It is part of our Indian society… Nearly 2000 years ago, a Granth called 'Krishi Parashar' was written, it is a legacy for human history,” PM Modi said. #WATCH | Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 32nd International Association of Agricultural Economists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Apart from water scarcity and climate change, nutrition is a major challenge, but India has a solution to this problem: India is the largest producer of… pic.twitter.com/tZmotwhSbz -ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2024 “In India, even today, we plan for the six seasons. We have 15 agricultural climatic zones, each with its own speciality. If you travel around 100 km here, farming practices change. This diversity makes India a beacon of hope for global food security… Today, India is a food surplus country and the largest producer of milk, spices and lentils… At one time, India's food security was a global concern, today India is finding solutions for global food and nutrition security,” he added. #WATCH | Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 32nd International Association of Agricultural Economists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “In India, even today, we plan keeping in mind the six seasons. We have 15 agricultural climatic zones, each with its own specialty. If you… pic.twitter.com/IuPHuh20u1 -ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2024 The theme of the six-day conference is “Transformation towards sustainable agri-food systems”. The conference, attended by around 1,000 delegates from 75 countries, aims to address the urgent need for sustainable agriculture in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, rising production costs and conflict. The conference will highlight India's proactive approach to global agricultural challenges and showcase the country's achievements in agricultural research and policy, an official statement said. ICAE 2024 will serve as a platform for young researchers and leading professionals to present their work and network with peers from around the world. “It aims to strengthen partnerships between research institutes and universities, influence policymaking at national and global levels, and showcase India's agricultural progress, including advances in digital agriculture and sustainable agri-food systems,” the statement said.

