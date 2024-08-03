All his archive appearances and cameos on TV and film, from James Bond to Doctor Who





The BBC is currently facing a dilemma: what does the corporation do with all his archive images of Huw Edwardswho pleaded guilty this week to three counts of making indecent images of children? Not only did the former BBC News presenter announce the Queen's death in 2022, but he also presided over the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 2012 London Olympics and the 2014 Commonwealth Games, as well as the weddings of Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as many other landmark moments in recent British history. News is a public matter, BBC executive says The temperature of this week's difficult situation. What a nightmare. A staff member told the publication that the BBC cannot remove news clips from Edwards because they are considered social history, but added that it can remove documentaries and other content that is not news-related. Archival footage of Edwards reporting on many major events has appeared in numerous documentaries over the years, most recently on Channel 4. The rise and fall of Boris Johnsonwhich, at the time of writing, is available on the broadcasters website. Here we've compiled a list of every programme that has ever used archive footage of the disgraced presenter, as well as TV shows and films where he appeared in a cameo role. Notable examples of his cameos include the 2012 James Bond film Heavy rainin which he can be seen reading a fictional news bulletin about MI6 in crisis. He also appeared in a 2006 episode of Doctor Whoabout a girl who can make people disappear, which was removed from iPlayer. Huw Edwards announcing the Queen's death in 2022 (BBC) Appearances in the archives 1997 : The Huge Election with Dennis Pennis 2002: Time Lag 2003: Who wants to steal a million? 2004 : Who killed Kirsty MacColl? 2004 : Old Big Ead: A Tribute to Brian Clough 2006: Killing a Burglar: The Tony Martin Story 2006: Trumpet of time (two episodes) 2007: Taking liberties 2007: The funny side of current events 2008: Heroes Unmasked 2008: Beautiful people 2009: Mars: Horizon Guide 2010: Five days that changed Britain 2012: The Final Frontier? Universe Horizon Guide 2013: Charlie Brookers Weekly Wipe 2014 : From JFK to 9/11: It's all a rich man's trick 2015 : The VIP Pedophile Network: What is the Truth? 2016: Declaring themselves wise 2006-2016: Screen wipe (five episodes) 2017: Glastonbury 2017 2017: The last step 2018: Grenfell: the first 24 hours 2019: Champions Zone 2019: News 2019: Frankie Boyle's New World Order 2020: Victoria Derbyshire 2020: The Andrew Neil Show 2020: The Shipman's Files 2020: The 2000s 2021: The 2011 riots: a week in August 2021: Life through a lens 2022: Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg 2024: The rise and fall of Boris Johnson 2024: The Bolt Report Cameos on television and in cinema 2005: Absolute power 2006: Doctor Who 2006: Children's party at the palace 2008: Psychoville 2010: Victim 2012: Heavy rain 2013: Zombie Cats from Mars: A Parody of Life on Mars

