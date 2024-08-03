Imran Khan calls for holding talks within constitutional framework





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday said he would stay within constitutional limits when it came to holding talks, days after proposing negotiations with the military.

Speaking to reporters inside Adiala jail, Khan said, “I will hold talks while respecting the Constitution.”

The former prime minister's remarks come in the context of his willingness to hold negotiations with the military, where he even called on the latter to appoint a representative to organize talks.

“We are ready to hold talks with the army. The army must appoint its representative. [for negotiations]”, Khan had said during a hearing at Adiala's premises earlier this week.

The former founder of the ruling party and other senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and a large number of workers, have been implicated in various cases related to the May 9 riots triggered after Khan's arrest in a corruption case last year.

The riots saw military installations including the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi, the house of the Lahore Corps Commander and others vandalised by mobs, which was followed by a nationwide crackdown on the PTI.

Since then, the former prime minister has repeatedly expressed his willingness to hold talks with the military rather than the incumbent government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PTI founder's decision sparked a strong reaction from the government, which accused Khan of trying to “politicise” the army and also offered the party to come to the negotiating table.

The party also faces a possible ban, which Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said would be implemented once the institutions decide.

“The PTI should review its behaviour and demand an apology from the government. [state] Institutions and the masses [and then] “Perhaps a way forward can emerge for them,” the minister noted, adding that the jailed prime minister was inviting the military to intervene in politics while simultaneously claiming to advocate civilian supremacy.

“Vote for the biggest turnaround”

Continuing on the prospects of negotiations, Khan reiterated the party's long-standing demand to return its allegedly stolen mandate.

“First and foremost, our mandate must be returned to us,” he said, adding: “How can he talk to the government in place that will collapse if the election results of four constituencies are opened and examined?”

Responding to a question that Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman and Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai had refused to talk to the army, the PTI founder clarified that he had, in fact, asked the veteran politician to negotiate with the political parties.

“Achakzai will only [hold] “Let's talk to the political parties,” he said.

Asked if he was reversing his earlier statement where he had taken Achakzai's name for talks with the army, the PTI founder mocked the PML-N for going back on its 'vote ko izzat do' speech aimed at restoring the sanctity of the people's vote.

The greatest turnaround by a person is that of someone who demanded respect for the vote but instead gave respect to the “boot” himself.

Asked about the reason for termination of Sher Afzal Marwat's membership in the party, the former prime minister initially did not give an answer.

However, when asked about the matter, he said he would discuss it at another time.

It is noteworthy that the former ruling party on Friday decided to cancel Sher Afzal Marwat's basic membership of the party for “serious violation/breach” of discipline.

However, the PTI leadership is at loggerheads over the issue with President Barrister Gohar Khan terming the notification as “fake” while Naeem Panjutha has actually claimed so.

