Imran Khan has not yet applied for the post of Chancellor of Oxford University





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, March 17, 2023. Reuters Applications will be made public in early October.

Lawyers are responsible for initiating the election process.

The electorate consists of approximately 250,000 voters. LONDON: Pakistan Independence Party (PTI) leader Imran Khan has not yet applied for the post of chancellor at Oxford University, but his adviser Zulfi Bukhari said Khan had approved the proposed candidacy. Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, Imran Khan's advisor on international affairs, told Geo News that the PTI founder has confirmed that he will run for the post of Chancellor of Oxford University, a nominal post, but there are several issues at play, including the accessibility problem due to the fact that he is in Adiala Jail serving a prison term. A spokesperson for the Oxford University vice-chancellor's office confirmed that Khan had not yet applied, but that several other candidates had submitted their applications. The office said in a statement: The candidates for the chancellor's election will be announced in early October. If Khan wins the competition, it will mark a new chapter in Oxford’s history, as last month an Oxford University student from Balochistan, Israr Kakar, won the presidency of the Oxford Union, making history by becoming the third Pakistani and first Balochistani to achieve the honour. The deadline for applications is August 18, the university confirmed. Bukhari said he had asked lawyers to begin applying for the seat at Oxford University that fell vacant following the resignation of 80-year-old Lord Patten, who stepped down after 21 years in the post. Former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Boris Johnson are also among the candidates for the university's chancellorship. Khan studied economics and politics at Keble College, Oxford in 1972 and also captained the university's cricket team. He made his debut for the Pakistan Test cricket team in 1971 and served as Chancellor of the University of Bradford from 2005 to 2014. The University of Oxford describes the role of the chancellor as that of an honorary leader, usually a prominent public figure elected for life, who presides over all major ceremonies. The process of electing the new chancellor will take place online for the first time in the university's history. This will be the first time that the election for chancellor will be held online, instead of the traditional process that requires graduates to appear in full academic attire. The position is typically awarded to university graduates, often politicians. The electorate consists of about 250,000 eligible voters. Khan faces competition from former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, making the competition tough. Those eligible to vote in the election of Chancellors will be limited to members of the Convocation, including: Oxford graduates who have obtained their degree; members of the Congregation; and retired staff members who were members of the Congregation at the date of their retirement. The University seeks candidates who can demonstrate: outstanding achievement in their field and the ability to command respect beyond it; a deep appreciation of the University's research and academic mission, its global community, and its ambition to remain a world-class research and teaching university; and the ability and willingness to enhance the University's reputation locally, nationally, and internationally. Israr Kakar, president of the Oxford Union, told Geo News: “This is a great opportunity for Pakistani alumni to engage with the university and put Pakistan in the spotlight. Although the competition will be tough, it would be a great honour for Pakistan to have such representation.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/557322-imran-khan-yet-to-apply-for-oxford-university-chancellor-seat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos