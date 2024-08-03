Kicking off the series of commemorations of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia, President Jokowi attends the national commemoration and prayer at Merdeka Palace





tribratanews.lampung.polri.go.id. President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo attended a national commemoration and prayer event at the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday, August 1, 2024. The event was part of a series of activities commemorating the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia. In his speech, the Head of State called on all Indonesians to be grateful to Allah SWT for all the protection and gifts given to the Indonesian nation. Thanks to this gift, Indonesia has managed to survive all global crises and challenges. “We are able to continue to survive, to continue to grow even though the world is hit by various crises, global uncertainty, geopolitical uncertainty and climate change,” the President said. The President also stressed the importance of maintaining unity and cooperation in the face of future challenges. The President said that the challenges ahead would be increasingly difficult. We must always unite, okay? We must strengthen each other, okay? We must help each other, okay? “Help each other and pray for the safety of all of us as a nation and for the progress of the Indonesia that we love,” the president said. The national commemoration event began with the reading of the holy verses of the Quran by Qadarasmadi Rasyid with recitations by Rani Indira. The national commemoration was then led by KH Muhyiddin Tohir, who is the caretaker of Asadiyah Sengkang Islamic Boarding School in South Sulawesi. The event ended with Vice President Maruf Amin leading the national prayer accompanied by five interfaith figures. Among the interfaith figures present were the general chairman of the Indonesian Fellowship of Evangelical Churches and Institutions (PGLII) President Ronny Mandang, a Catholic-oriented RD. Agustinus Heri Wibowo, chairman of the Indonesian Hindu Dharma Parisada I Nyoman Warta, the Indonesian Theravada Sangha Consultative Council Bhikkhu Dhammasubho Maha Thera and the Indonesian Confucian High Council (MATAKIN) WS Sunarta Hidayat. Also present were a number of ministers from the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet, members of the Organization of Solidarity and Action Era (OASE) of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet, interfaith figures, ulama and students from the Hubbul Wathon Zikir Council. (BPMI Setpres)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribratanews.lampung.polri.go.id/detail-post/awali-rangkaian-peringatan-hut-ke-79-ri-presiden-jokowi-hadiri-zikir-dan-doa-kebangsaan-di-istana-merdeka The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos