Imran Khan slams political rivals from prison





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that those who once championed the slogan “respect the vote” have now chosen to “honour the boot”, marking what he calls the “biggest turnaround” in Pakistan's political landscape.

Speaking to reporters informally from Adiala jail, Khan stressed his willingness to engage in dialogue, saying: “I will negotiate within the constitutional framework, but first our mandate must be given back. What dialogue can I have with a government that would collapse with the opening of just four constituencies? My negotiations will be with those who hold real power.”

The former prime minister underlined this point by reiterating his position: “The real turnaround is that of those who shouted 'respect the vote' and ended up respecting 'the boot'.”

He revealed that he had tasked Mahmood Khan Achakzai to hold talks with other political parties, explaining: “Mahmood Khan Achakzai will handle the discussions with the political entities.”

The PTI chief also commented on the criticism he is facing over the call for protest outside the General Headquarters (GHQ).

He asked: “Where is it written in the constitution that it is forbidden to protest in front of GHQ? There is an undeclared martial law in the country. The army owes me an apology for the injustices I faced because I was kidnapped by the Rangers.”

Regarding the Toshakhana references, Khan accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of violating its own laws, saying: “NAB has filed two cases against me regarding Toshakhana, alleging undervaluation of a necklace in both cases. Inam Shah, the same approver, is being used in both cases. Once acquitted, I plan to file a case against NAB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the investigating officers and those who gave false testimonies.”

He added that the NAB was unaware that the necklace in question was on him, saying: “Before the March 18 raid in Bani Gala, all valuables were moved to a safe place. I inadvertently revealed that we had the necklace, which led the NAB to hastily convict me.”

Also read: 'Locked in a terrorist death cell': Imran Khan details his prison experience in rare interview

Khan concluded his statements by recounting his experience in prison, saying: “I suffered from food poisoning twice because there was no refrigerator and the food was spoiling.”

