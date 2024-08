Will Indonesia's bid to host the 2036 Olympics be dashed for economic and geopolitical reasons?

Mr Prabowo's love of sports makes him want to see Indonesia become a venue for world-class events, Erick wrote on Instagram

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto (L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France, July 24. Photo: EPA-EFE

Widodos' proposal included hosting the sporting spectacle in Indonesia's planned new capital Archipelago on the island of Borneo. This apparently addressed concerns from critics who doubted Jakarta's ability to host the event due to its notorious traffic, but raised fresh concerns about whether the new capital would be ready in time.

Widodos' vision for the new $32 billion capital is to transform 2,560 square kilometers of land in East Kalimantan into a smart, green and functional city. While it may seem like a perfect setting for the Olympics, experts say Nusantara appears far from ready to host a major event.

Progress on the Nusantara project has been slow and analysts have expressed concern that Prabowo's new administration could shift away from pursuing Widodos' flagship initiative to prioritise the new leaders' campaign pledges.

Indonesia's latest Olympic bid may be a public relations stunt to reassure investors of its commitment to developing Nusantara, according to Yohanes Sulaiman, a policy analyst at Jenderal Achmad Yani University in West Java.

I am much more inclined to think that this is just what the government is saying to make people believe that we are going to move to the new capital soon, Yohanes said.

But there is already a low probability that we will be chosen because the place is simply not prepared, he added.

02:44 Indonesia passes law to move capital from Jakarta to Borneo Indonesia passes law to move capital from Jakarta to Borneo

High price

Indonesia has hosted many international sporting events in recent years, including the FIFA Under-17 Men's World Cup and the FIBA ​​Men's Basketball World Cup in Jakarta last year.

In 2018, the Asian Games The Summer Olympics in Jakarta and Palembang, the capital of South Sumatra province, were jointly hosted. More than 11,000 athletes from 45 countries took part in the event, which was estimated to cost around $3.2 billion.

Minister Erick, who also chairs the Indonesian Football Association, headed the Asian Games organizing committee.

[Erick] Indonesia is keen to make Indonesia more active on the international stage through sports, said Ahmad Rizky Umar, a professor at the School of Politics and International Studies at Australia's University of Queensland.

Umar noted that Indonesia could leverage its experience in hosting the Asian Games, as well as its existing facilities in Jakarta and Palembang, to strengthen its Olympic bid, a more cost-effective and viable strategy, he said, than hosting the Games in Nusantara.

There is no guarantee that Nusantara will be completed by 2036, he said, adding that this is a consideration the IOC will take into account when deciding who wins the tender, which will not be done for another two years.

Analysts question whether Indonesia has the fiscal capacity to undertake such a costly undertaking, warning that hosting the Olympics typically generates little or no profit for the host country and could put a strain on national finances.

When Prabowo takes office in October, he has pledged to implement a costly program to provide free meals to 83 million Indonesian schoolchildren, a program expected to cost 71 trillion rupiah ($4.4 billion) in 2025 and up to $27 billion a year when fully implemented by 2029.

Public Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir is leading the campaign for Indonesia's bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. Photo: AFP

Fifa Fiasco

Indonesia's bid for the Olympics will also face another major obstacle: its strained political relations with Israel

In March last year, Indonesia was stripped of its right to host the FIFA Men's Under-20 World Cup canceled due to political controversy created by high-profile politicians opposing Israel's participation

The cancellation has sparked grief and anger across football-mad Indonesia, which had hoped to use its hosting status to burnish its image in the global sporting community after Deadly stampede at football stadium in 2022 which killed at least 125 people.

But experts said the Israeli controversy illustrated how difficult it is for the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation to separate sport from politics, especially with the ongoing conflict in Iraq. Gaza

“Politics and sports should not be mixed,” Erick said in an interview with This Week in Asia last year when asked for his thoughts on the controversy.

According to Umar, Indonesia has allowed the participation of Israeli athletes under special circumstances, but there is still a risk in the future given that there are no diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Indonesia will have to be careful in how it approaches this issue as it is a sensitive issue for the government and the public, he added.