Kyle Rittenhouse Changes Mind on Supporting Trump After Productive Conversations With His Campaign Team





Kyle Rittenhouse, the conservative activist who shot two men at a Black Lives Matter protest nearly four years ago, changed his mind this week about whether he would vote for former President Donald Trump in the November election.

Rittenhouse, 21, went on X on Thursday to declare his intention to instead nominate former Libertarian presidential candidate Ron Paul, who is not running for president.

“Unfortunately, Donald Trump has had bad advisers, which has made him bad on the Second Amendment, and that’s my problem,” Rittenhouse said. “If you can’t be totally uncompromising on the Second Amendment, I’m not going to vote for you.”

Rittenhouse retweeted a message from Dudley Brown, the leader of the National Association for Gun Rights, describing the group's problems.

These include Trump's 2018 ban on bump stocks, a device that can be attached to semi-automatic rifles to fire hundreds of rounds per minute, and Trump's past positions on raising the age for gun purchases and his push to expand background checks.

Kyle Rittenhouse announced Thursday that he will not vote for former President Donald Trump in the November election (AP)

Rittenhouse met with Trump in 2021, nearly a week after he was cleared of all charges related to the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting a year earlier. The activist argued he acted in self-defense. The former president called Rittenhouse a fan.

The 21-year-old's announcement did not garner overwhelming support from his X-rated supporters, many of whom pointed out that writing in a candidate's name could garner support for Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running in Biden's place after dropping out of the race this summer.

I just unfollowed you, one person wrote. MAGA raised an incredible amount of money for you. Trump welcomed you into his home. Is this how you thank him and the MAGA movement after all these years of support?

Another person commented: You are an asshole. I will unfollow you.

Following the release, Trump's team scrambled to buy Rittenhouse out, a move that paid off Friday afternoon, when Rittenhouse announced that he had spent 12 hours having productive conversations with the former president's campaign officials.

Referring to Trump, Rittenhouse said, “I am confident he will be the strong ally gun owners need to defend our Second Amendment rights.” My comments last night were ill-informed and unproductive. I support Donald Trump 100 percent and encourage all gun owners to join me in helping him return to the White House.

Rittenhouse is now the outreach director for Texas Gun Rights, a group that says it works to restore the Second Amendment.

Trump, who was shot in the ear on July 13 in an assassination attempt, has made the Second Amendment a key plank of his presidential campaign.

In a speech in May to the National Rifle Association, Trump announced his intention to roll back the gun deals signed into law by President Joe Biden, but did not specify which provisions he wanted to undo. In the same speech, Trump also accused the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives of revoking gun permits without grounds.

“In my second term, we will put an end to all of Biden’s attacks on the Second Amendment. The attacks are coming fast and furious,” Trump said.

