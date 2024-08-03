Boris Johnson's son Wilf recreates his iconic zipline moment





Boris and Carrie Johnson recently returned from a luxury break in Saint-Paul-de-Vence in Provence, and Carrie wasted no time in embarking on the summer with her three children, Wilfred, four, Romy, two, and Frank, one. On Friday, Carrie took her children to Tumble Stone Hollow, an adventure playground near Henley-on-Thames, calling the play park her children's “favourite place”. Admission to Tumble Stone Hollow's “Wild Summer” costs $8.50 for children under five, while adult tickets cost $9.50. The playground invites kids to “take a walk on the wild side,” and that's certainly what Wilf and Romy appeared to be doing in Carrie's photos from their day out. © Instagram Tumblestone Hollow is the Johnson children's favorite place In a cute video, little Romy is seen strolling along a wooden bridge, wearing a blue and white striped dress and a cute hat. “Go for it!” Carrie encourages as her daughter seems reluctant to embark on the adventure. © Instagram Romy was having a wonderful time A second photo from the day shows Wilf hanging precariously from the edge of a rope, his long Boris-style hair peeking out from under his cap. Wilf almost looks like his father, reminiscent of Boris stuck hanging from a zip line in 2012, who could forget him? © Instagram Wilf Johnson is having a wonderful summer Luckily for Wilf, he wasn't strapped into a harness, so he could easily get down unlike his dad! Wilf looked ready for action in bright green trousers and a black polo shirt, with small trainers helping him traverse the difficult terrain. SEE:Carrie Johnson Shows Off Her Huge Family Garden in $3.5 Million Mansion A busy summer Carrie has had a busy summer planned for her kids so far, taking the family to Mumbai to attend Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding celebrations. The spectacular evening saw Romy posing with Kim and Khloe Kardashian, which was unexpected! The Johnson family took the opportunity to dress up, donning traditional outfits for the celebrations, which Carrie documented on social media throughout the trip. © Instagram Kim gently held Romy's hand who looked adorable in her pink outfit Back from Mumbai, Carrie visited Munich with friends, before jetting off to Provence for a romantic getaway with her husband, where Carrie snapped photos of Boris soaking up the sun, reading newspapers and enjoying a cup of tea, the perfect holiday activities if you ask us! Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage By entering your details, you agree to the terms of use of HELLO! magazine. Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/healthandbeauty/mother-and-baby/710747/carrie-johnson-boris-son-wilf-double-wild-summer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

