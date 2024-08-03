Politics
War of words continues between Ankara and Tel Aviv
Tensions between Turkey and Israel escalated further on Friday after comments by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sparked sharp accusations from several Turkish officials.
In a Turkish-language tweet posted on X on Friday, Katz accused Erdoan of turning Turkey into a dictatorship to support Hamas militants.
He said Erdoan was blocking Instagram, which has 57 million users in Turkey, threatening to invade a democratic country without military conflict with Turkey and causing $6 billion in annual losses to Turkish exporters by severing trade ties.
Katz also accused Erdoan of destroying Turkey's scientific, cultural, technological and economic capabilities, erasing the legacy of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey. Katz expressed hope for better days and tagged Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamolu, Erdoan's main rival, in his tweet.
.@RTErdoganis turning Turkey into a dictator, against the position of the entire free world, simply for supporting the murderers and rapists of Hamas.
Instagram, which has 57 million users in Turkey, is blocked because an Israeli athlete beat a Turkish athlete. pic.twitter.com/LFYbTqaPRc
– Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) August 2, 2024
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Ylmaz strongly condemned Katz's remarks.
“Those who massacre children and innocent civilians in the occupied Gaza Strip must not mention Trkiye [and] “The name of our president or the concept of freedom and democracy,” Ylmaz said in a statement on X.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan added to the criticism, saying on X: “The fact that Israel Katz constantly uses our country and our president as the subject of his own delusions instead of focusing on his role as foreign minister is a complete form of illness.” He also accused Katz of being part of a “genocidal Netanyahu government.”
Turkey's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, called Katz a “bloody genocidal murderer” and stressed that Turkey and President Erdoğan had nothing to learn from people like Katz.
Mayor Mamolu responded by rejecting Katz's statements and said that Turkey would not learn democracy and law from those who “have the blood of thousands of children on their hands.” Mamolu said, “I return this statement to you exactly as it is, which insults the flag of the Republic of Turkey and the president.”
Many Erdoan critics criticized Katz's statements on social media and accused him of taking sides, knowing the anti-Israel sentiment in Turkey and thus tacitly supporting Erdoan by insulting him.
The diplomatic spat was sparked by recent events, including Turkey's declaration of a national day of mourning for Ismail Haniyeh, the assassinated Hamas political leader. The lowering of the Turkish flag at the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv in honor of Haniyeh angered Katz, who summoned the Turkish deputy ambassador to reprimand him.
Haniyeh, a senior Hamas figure, participated in recent ceasefire negotiations following the deadly conflict that began on October 7, when Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of about 250. The ensuing Israeli military campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 39,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Canada, the European Union, Israel, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States consider Hamas a terrorist organization. New Zealand and Paraguay consider only its military wing as such. Brazil, China, Egypt, Iran, Norway, Qatar, Russia, Syria and Turkey do not consider Hamas a terrorist organization.
NATO member Turkey's Western allies have repeatedly criticized what they see as Erdoan's government providing safe haven to Hamas officials and members.
Earlier this week, President Erdoan suggested that Turkey could enter Israel as it did in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. Speaking at a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the Black Sea province of Rize, Erdoan said: “Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we will do [something] similar to them.” This remark was interpreted by Israel as a threat of military action.
In response, Katz compared Erdoan to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, warning Erdoan that he should remember how Saddam’s rule ended. The comparison drew a sharp rebuke from Mer Elik, Erdoan’s AKP spokesman, who compared Katz to Nazi Germany’s Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop. “The Israeli Foreign Minister, who has Nazi ideas, and others like him, constantly attack our president because they are disturbed by the policies that our president is pursuing in the name of human values and conscience,” he said.
