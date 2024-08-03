PAN Secretary General Appreciates Jokowi's Apology to the People: Statesman







Jakarta – general secretary STOVE Eddy Soeparno Appreciates President Joko Widodo's Apology (Jokowi) to the people towards the end of the term. Eddy believes the apology is proof that Jokowi is a statesman. “He admits that as a head of state, but also as an ordinary human being, he can certainly make mistakes. It is a form of statesmanship for which he apologizes for the shortcomings of his ten years of government,” Eddy told reporters on Saturday (03/08/2024). Eddy respected the apology. PAN, Eddy said, would like to thank Jokowi for his service during his 10 years in office. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Of course, as citizens, political parties and members of Indonesian society, we appreciate what the President said. At the same time, PAN also expresses its gratitude for his ten years of service as head of state and for all his development policies that are very beneficial for the people,” he said. Eddy hopes that the transition of government from President Jokowi to President-elect Prabowo Subianto will go smoothly. This is also an important capital to move towards a Golden Indonesia 2045. “President Jokowi's speech has calmed us all and we know that Mr. Jokowi is preparing the transition of leadership in the best possible way with the aim of preparing Indonesia to welcome the demographic bonus in the future,” concluded the Deputy Chairman of Commission VII of the DPR. Previously, Jokowi apologized while attending the national commemoration and prayer event ahead of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Central Jakarta, Thursday (1/8/2024). Jokowi apologized for all mistakes and mistakes. “On the first day of the month of independence, August. With all sincerity and humility, please allow me and Kiai Haji Ma'ruf Amin to apologize profusely for all the mistakes and errors made so far. Especially while we both have fulfilled our mandate as President of the Republic of Indonesia and as Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said he was not perfect. Jokowi also realized that he could not meet the expectations of all parties. “We are very aware that as humans we cannot please all parties. We also cannot meet the expectations of all parties. I am not perfect, I am an ordinary human being, perfection belongs only to Allah SWT,” he said. Watch the video “Chronology of Unpam Lecturer Group Bus Collision on Cipali Toll Road, 1 Killed”:

[Gambas:Video 20detik] (eva/idh)

