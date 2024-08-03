Trump agrees to debate on Fox News but Harris insists on ABC | US Elections 2024





Donald Trump agreed to debate Kamala Harris on Fox News in September, but the vice president has not signed on to what would be a role change.

Trump had already agreed to appear on ABC News and debate Joe Biden a second time this year before the president ended his re-election campaign.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the debate would take place on September 4 in Pennsylvania. The former president said there was a conflict of interest at play after he filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC and the network's anchor George Stephanopoulos over the host's claim that Trump had been found liable for rape in the E Jean Carroll case.

Earlier this year, Trump was ordered to pay $83 million for defamatory statements he made about the magazine columnist, after a previous case found him liable for defamation and sexual abuse.

The debate was originally scheduled against Biden on ABC, but was canceled because Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, creating a conflict of interest, Trump wrote.

The former Republican president added that the venue for the Fox News debate, which is generally well-received by the Republican Party, had not yet been determined. But he said the moderators would be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum of Fox News, and the rules would be similar to those of his June 27 debate with Biden, except this time there would be a studio audience.

But on Saturday, in a statement invoking Trump's previous challenge to debate Biden anytime, anywhere, Harris' campaign made clear that it disagreed with the terms of the proposed debate on Fox News and specifically rejected its use as a replacement for the ABC debate.

Donald Trump is scared and trying to pull out of the debate he already agreed to participate in and is running straight to Fox News to bail him out, Harris campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement shared on X by NBC News political correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.

He needs to stop playing games and show up for the debate he has already committed to. [10 September]. The Vice President will be there in some capacity to take advantage of the opportunity to address a national audience in prime time. We are happy to discuss other debates after the one that both campaigns have already agreed to.

Mr. Anytime, Anywhere, Anytime shouldn't have a problem with that, unless he's too scared to show up on the 10th.

She said in July that she was willing to debate Trump and accused him of backing out of the previous deal involving ABC.

The Democratic Party's concern over Biden's performance in the June CNN debate sparked his dramatic withdrawal from the race, with polls indicating he was likely headed for a resounding election defeat.

Trump and Harris are now neck and neck in the polls.

The political dance around presidential debates is about to heat up. Earlier this year, Biden and Trump agreed to forgo the traditional three-debate format, typically held in the fall by the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

Democrats said reducing the number to two and moving those dates to June and September reflected changes in the structure of our elections and the interests of voters.

Biden said he won two debates with Trump in 2020 and challenged him twice this year. “I hear you’re off on Wednesdays,” Biden said, referring to a weekly day off during the New York criminal trial that saw Trump convicted of falsifying business records in connection with cash payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

But that decision ultimately backfired on Biden.

The latest twist in the 2024 debate comes after Trump said he would not face Harris because she was not the party's official nominee. On Friday, Harris secured enough delegates from Biden to officially become her party's nominee.

At a rally in Atlanta on Tuesday, Harris said she supported a debate against Trump, who days earlier had called her a bum.

As the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face, Harris said.

