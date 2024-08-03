Imran Khan says no point in discussing with government on shaky ground – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan says no point in discussing with government on shaky ground

He says he will enter into negotiations with those who hold real power.

PTI founder insists his party's stolen mandate must be returned Says he mandated Achakzai to hold dialogue with political parties Jailed politician reaches out to military Updated: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 19:40:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday said he would not hold talks with a weak government, asserting that he would engage with those who hold real power in the country.

The former prime minister, speaking informally to reporters, said the talks would take place within the confines of the constitution.

He said the mandate stolen from the PTI should be returned. “Democracy everywhere in the world functions on the basis of ethics,” Khan said, adding that parliament had never functioned through force.

“What negotiations should I have with the government that will end once the four constituencies are open?” he asked in response to a question.

Asked about Mahmood Khan Achakzai's statement that he could not hold talks with the army, the PTI founder said he had told him to hold talks with political parties.

“READY TO TALK TO THE ARMY”

Earlier this week, Imran Khan said his party was ready to negotiate with the military as he had never leveled any accusations against the military but only criticised it.

Speaking to reporters in Adiala Jail, the former prime minister said the PTI had mandated Mahmood Khan Achakzai for talks with the army but no one had been appointed from the other side.

“We have complete confidence in Achakzai,” he said.

Imran Khan said that the first demand of the negotiations was the return of the stolen mandate. The second demand is the release of the arrested workers and the cancellation of the prosecution. The third step is to save the country, which is not possible without clean and transparent elections, he said.

Responding to a question about Fazlur Rehman's call to resign from the assemblies, he said: “He is talking about the third stage.”

He also extended his support to the ongoing sit-in of Jamaat-e-Islami, saying he would ask the party leaders to join the protest immediately.

The PTI founder also referred to the May 9 incidents, saying that CCTV footage could prove their innocence. “If anyone from PTI is involved in the May 9 incidents, he or she must be brought to justice.”

“I have never resorted to violence in my 28 years of political struggle,” he said.

He accused the government of trying to eliminate the PTI by pitting it against the army, adding that both parties [PML-N and PPP] were about to disappear.

