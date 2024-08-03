



Former business secretary Kemi Badenoch, the frontrunner to succeed Rishi Sunak as Conservative leader, has hit out at what she describes as repeated attacks on newspapers. Last week, Badenoch was the subject of a series of front-page articles based on anonymous testimony from civil servants accusing him of bullying and traumatic behaviour during his 17 months in office at the Department of Business and Trade before the Conservatives lost the general election in early July. Other reports claim she embezzled public funds, allegations she vehemently denies. This is happening because some people are concerned about my candidacy, Badenoch said. The telegraph. She criticised The Guardian, the newspaper that originally published the stories, accusing it of long-standing prejudice against her.

The newspaper that publishes these stories has written nasty article after nasty article about me since the moment I was elected. This is because I do not share their worldview and the idea that I could become party leader threatens them. Since becoming MP for Saffron Walden in 2017, Badenoch has built a reputation for speaking her mind and engaging in controversial debates. “I've been very firm about what I think about race, for example I don't believe the UK is a racist country,” she said. She has also been critical of gender issues and has regularly opposed trans self-identification. Badenoch posted on social media a message sent by a Guardian journalist to officials, urging them to provide anonymous testimonies critical of him.

She added: “Many civil servants have expressed opposing views about me, but The Guardian refuses to publish them. The reality is that I hate so-called identity politics and The Guardian loves it.” Despite the controversy, Badenoch remains the most popular choice among Conservative Party members and the oddsmakers' favourite to become the next Conservative leader. The competition, which began in July, is expected to end in early November. The Conservatives, who won 365 seats under Boris Johnson in 2019, now have just 121 MPs, their lowest total ever. Badenoch’s supporters see her as a refreshing change from what they see as bland politicians and the perceived abandonment of true conservatism under Sunak. Her detractors, however, see her as accident-prone and unpredictable, a divisive figure at a time when conservatives need unity. A Guardian spokesperson said: “The Guardian has a long tradition of telling truth to power. We pride ourselves on our robust political reporting and journalism, which draws on sources from a range of senior officials across the department, gathered over several months.”

