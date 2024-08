Xinhua Photos of the Day-Xinhua

This photo taken on Aug. 2, 2024 shows Turkish flags flying at half-mast in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a national day of mourning on Friday following the assassination of Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh. (Xinhua/Liu Lei) Britain's Ben Maher, riding Dallas Vegas Batilly, competes during the team final of show jumping at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Versailles, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei) A costumed contestant performs during the King and Queen Showcase of the 2024 Toronto Caribbean Carnival in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 1, 2024. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) Supporters attend the funeral of Fouad Shokor in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 1, 2024. Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced that the Lebanon-based military group and party will avenge the assassinations of Fouad Shokor, a senior military adviser to Nasrallah, in Beirut and Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich) An aerial photo taken by a drone on July 31, 2024 shows a view of the Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As of Aug. 2 this year, more than 500,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers for rail-sea intermodal transport have been delivered via the new international land-sea trade corridor, the highest level for the same period in all years. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin) Chinese badminton player Liu Yuchen (R) proposes to gold medalist Huang Yaqiong after the mixed doubles gold medal match of badminton between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai) Zheng Siwei (R) and Huang Yaqiong of China celebrate after winning the mixed doubles gold medal match of badminton against Kim Won Ho and Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai) Josh Liendo of Canada competes during the men's 100m butterfly semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang) A chariot is pulled during the celebration of Rato Machindranath festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Aug. 1, 2024. Local people worship Rato Machindranath, the god of rain, for a good harvest. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua) China's Ge Manqi competes during the first event of women's 100m athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua) Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei celebrates his new Olympic record after winning the gold medal in the men's 10,000m final of athletics at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

