Trump accepts Fox debate while Harris sticks to ABC plan





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced that he has accepted an offer from Fox News to host a debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Harris' campaign said it would stick to its original plan to have the debate on ABC News.

In the message, former President Trump said the so-called Fox News debate would take place on September 4.

“I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4. The debate was originally scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but was canceled because Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, creating a conflict of interest,” he said.

In his message, Trump said the debate would be held in Pennsylvania, “at a site in an area to be determined.”

“The debate moderators will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the rules will be similar to my debate with Sleepy Joe, who was treated horribly by his party – BUT WITH A FULL AUDIENCE!” Trump said.

Harris' campaign said Saturday that “Donald Trump is scared” and hopes Fox News “will get him out of this” at the debate he had already agreed to host with ABC News.

“He needs to stop playing games and show up for the debate he’s already committed to on September 10,” Michael Tyler, Harris’ campaign communications director, said in a statement to CBS News. “The vice president will be there in some capacity to seize the opportunity to address a national audience in prime time.”

Tyler said the campaign was open to discussing new debates, but only after the one both campaigns have already agreed to takes place.

“Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace shouldn’t have a problem with that, unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th,” Tyler added.

CBS News has reached out to Fox News for comment.

In May, while Trump was still running for the White House, he and President Biden agreed to participate in two presidential debates. The first was to take place in June and would be hosted by CNN, and the second was scheduled for September 10 and would be hosted by ABC News.

Last month, Harris accused Trump of reneging on his previous agreement for the September 10 presidential debate, telling reporters: “I'm ready.”

Will Trump debate Kamala Harris? 07:23

Biden's poor performance in the first debate prompted calls to abandon his re-election campaign and he announced that he would not seek a second term. After Biden withdrew from the race, Harris announced her candidacy and has since received the majority of delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination. The Democratic National Convention will be held August 19-22 in Chicago.

On Friday, a majority of Democratic delegates voted to select Harris as the party's presidential nominee in a virtual roll-call vote, her campaign and the Democratic Party said, cementing her status as the front-runner heading into November.

