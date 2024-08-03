Jokowi's Statement of Full Apology to the Indonesian People





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi will soon step down in October 2024. At the end of his term, Jokowi apologized to all the Indonesian people for all his mistakes and errors in carrying out his mandate as President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI). Jokowi made the apology in his speech during the national commemoration at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Thursday evening, August 1, 2024, in front of thousands of guests during a series of activities leading up to Indonesia's 79th Independence Day. “Mr. Vice President, ladies and gentlemen, brothers of the country and the country, on this auspicious occasion, the first day of the month of Independence, August, with all sincerity and humility, allow me and Professor KH Ma'ruf “Amin I would like to apologize profusely for all the mistakes and errors committed so far, especially while we both served our mandate as President of the Republic of Indonesia and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Jokowi said as quoted by Antara on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Jokowi said that during his term as president, he realized that he could not please everyone. Jokowi said he was just an ordinary and imperfect human. “We also cannot meet the expectations of all parties. I am not perfect, I am an ordinary human being, perfection belongs only to Allah SWT,” said Jokowi, who came to power in 2014. “Belongs only to God, the kingdom of heaven and earth and everything in it. He is Almighty over all things. On this occasion, the President also invited the entire community to pray that they will always have the ease to realize the ideals of the nation, namely making the Indonesian nation a developed and prosperous nation. “I call on all of us present to pray together for the help of Allah Subhanahu wa ta'ala so that we have the facilities to realize the ideals of a developed nation, a nation that is baldatun thayyibatun wa rabbun ghafur,” he said. Advertisement Not only that, Jokowi also emphasized that Indonesia continues to grow even in the midst of the crisis and global uncertainty that is hitting the world. It is for this reason that the former mayor of Solo also called for unity. A total of 3,163 participants took part in this national commemoration and prayer. Including the ministers of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet and members of OASE KIM, an organization for the wives of the ministers of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet. Several state officials who attended the event were Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Hadi Tjahjanto, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Public Works and Housing Personnel (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, and Indonesian National Police (Kapolri) Chief Gen. Listyo Prabowo and Indonesian National Army (TNI) Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto. Also present were a number of leaders of Islamic community organizations, religious figures from missionary institutions from all over Indonesia, religious figures from takmir institutions from all over Indonesia, as well as leaders of national preachers from all over Indonesia. This activity was also attended by approximately 2,300 students from various Islamic boarding schools from all over Indonesia, 250 Islamic religious instructors from all over the DKI Jakarta region, 50 leaders from the DKI Jakarta region, 100 national preachers, and 100 administrators of the ta'lim assembly. PRINCESS RADEN | THE TEMPO TEAM Editor's Pick: Observer Says Jokowi Apologizes for Nawadosa While Still in Power

