Food surplus India working to find solutions for global food security, says PM Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has become a food surplus country and is working towards solutions for global food and nutrition security. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE), being held in India after 65 years, the prime minister also said the Union Budget 2024-25 focuses on sustainable agriculture.

Noting that the last time the conference was held here, India had just gained independence and it was a difficult time for the country's agriculture and food security.

India is now a food surplus country, he said, adding that the country is the world's largest producer of milk, pulses and spices.

The country has also become the second largest producer of cereals, fruits, vegetables, cotton, sugar and tea.

There was a time when India's food security was a global concern. Today, India is striving to provide solutions for global food and nutrition security, he said at the conference attended by around 1,000 delegates from 70 countries.

The triennial conference, organized by the International Association of Agricultural Economists, runs from August 2 to 7. The theme of this year's conference is “Transformation towards sustainable agri-food systems.”

The Prime Minister also said that India has provided 1,900 new climate-resilient crop varieties in the last 10 years.

India is promoting natural farming without chemicals, he added.

He said the country is moving towards the target of 20 per cent ethanol in petrol. The conference will highlight India's proactive approach to global agricultural challenges and showcase the country's achievements in agricultural research and policy. The event will provide a platform for young researchers and leading professionals to showcase their work and network with their peers from across the world.

Its aim is to strengthen partnerships between research institutes and universities, influence policymaking at national and global levels, and showcase India's agricultural progress, including advances in digital agriculture and sustainable agri-food systems.

