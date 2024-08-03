BKPRMI awarded President Jokowi Mr. Caring for Quran Recitation Teachers





The Indonesian Mosque Youth Communication Agency (BKPRMI) has awarded President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) the Mr. Caring Teacher of the Quran Award. Photo/Special

Jakarta – Communication agency for the youth of Indonesian mosques – Communication agency for the youth of Indonesian mosques (BKPRMI) presented the Mr. Concerned Teacher of the Quran Award to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) . This award was given because President Jokowi provided assistance to hundreds of thousands of ustaz/ustazah and Islamic educational institutions during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Mr. Concerned Quran Teacher Award was presented to President Jokowi during the friendly visit of BKPRMI at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday (31/7/2024). Present during the visit were BKPRMI DPP General Chairman Datuk Said Aldi Al Idrus, accompanied by BKPRMI DPP Secretary Ahmad Rizqon, Chairman 1 Yeyen Munawar, Chairman 2 Sedek Rahman Bahta, Dirnas LPPDSDM H Nanang Mubarok, Secretary of the National Conference Committee Gunawan HS, Committee Treasurer Ary Wibowo, Rita Susanti, Yuri Hermawan, and Nuansa Rambe. The BKPRMI delegation was received directly by President Jokwoi accompanied by Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno and Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia. On this occasion, Said Aldi introduced to President Jokowi 3 cadres of candidates for the general presidency of the DPP BKPRMI. All three of them registered for the 14th BKPRMI SC National Conference (Munas) and passed LMD 3 according to the rules of BKPRMI and AD/ART. All files are currently being verified by the BKPRMI SC National Conference Team for submission to the National Conference Forum. “The three candidates for the leadership of the BKPRMI DPP are the National Commander of the BKPRMI Brigade Nuansa Rambe, Dirnas LPPTKA H Gunawan HS and Dirnas LPPDSDM BKPRMI Nanang Mubarok. They are currently the best cadres of the BKPRMI who are loyal and ready to fight,” Said Aldi said in his statement, Saturday (3/8/2024). BKPRMI invites President Jokowi to attend the 14th BKPRMI National Conference which will be held at Santika Dyandra Hotel, Jalan Captain Maulana Lubis, Medan City, North Sumatra, from Wednesday to Saturday (7-10/7/2024). Apart from that, Said Aldi expressed his gratitude to President Jokowi for providing assistance to 25,000 BKPRMI Al Qur'an TK/TPA throughout Indonesia and direct assistance to 500,000 ustaz/ustazah during the 2021 Covid-19 pandemic. “BKPRMI would like to thank Mr. President Jokowi. At the National Conference in Medan City, we will present an award to President Jokowi in the form of Mr. Concerned Teacher of the Quran Award,” said the General President of the Indonesian Malay Islamic World (DMDI). Said Aldi explained that during the meeting, BKPRMI appreciated President Jokowi who recently handed over the management of the mine to religious organizations. He hopes that what is given can be useful especially for NU and Muhammadiyah. According to Said Aldi, several BKPRMI advisory boards have also managed individual mines in Southeast Sulawesi and East Kalimantan. “God willing, if BKPRMI is entrusted to us, we are ready to take care of the trust given,” Said told Jokowi. Said Aldi emphasized that BKPRMI strongly supports the implementation of the independence ceremony on August 17, 2024 in the capital of the archipelago (IKN). “BKPRMI will send 1,000 young people from the mosque to participate in the ceremony at IKN on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia,” said Said Aldi. (kri)

