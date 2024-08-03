Donald Trump Gets Bad News From Republican Consultant





Former President Donald Trump got some bad news Friday from Republican consultant Karl Rove, who said Vice President Kamala Harris could get the “momentum” to “put her in the lead” in this year's presidential election at the end of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Trump became the Republican presidential nominee last month at the Republican National Convention (RNC), where he was set to face President Joe Biden. However, since Biden withdrew from the race on July 21 and endorsed Harris, the former president has faced new challenges.

In an interview with Fox News Friday, Rove, who served as a senior adviser and deputy chief of staff to President George W. Bush, discussed the polls between Trump and Harris, noting that before the first debate between Biden and Trump, the former president had a 3-point lead. However, by Friday, that lead had shrunk to 0.8 points against Harris.

“Today, Trump leads in the RealClearPolitics average by 1.2 percent, or 1.2 points. There is an outlier in their polls, which gives him a five-point lead. Without that outlier, he leads by less than 1 percent, or 0.8 points. In fact, if you look closely, there were five polls in the RealClearPolitics average that were conducted before July 25,” Rove said.

He continued: “Trump is leading in all five of those polls. Of the other five polls that have been taken since July 26, he’s only leading in two. She’s leading in three. So I expect that the momentum she has is going to allow her to hold on, unless it’s a disastrous vice presidential pick. That momentum is going to allow her to hold on to the lead at the end of the Democratic convention.”

The DNC will take place in Chicago starting August 19.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump and Harris campaigns via email for comment.

Since Harris launched her campaign, polls have been largely positive for the Democrat, showing that she has narrowed the gap with Trump compared to when Biden was a candidate. Polls also show the vice president leading in several key battleground states that could play a central role in the outcome of the November election.

Former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on July 31. Trump received some bad polling news on Friday from Republican pollster Karl Rove, who said Vice President Kamala Harris could gain “the momentum” to “leave her in the lead” in this year's presidential election after the Democratic National Convention (DNC). More Joe LAMBERTI/AFP/Getty Images

More recently, Harris has been leading Trump in eight national polls. New polls show the presumptive Democratic nominee ahead of the former president by one to four points.

RMG Research is the latest pollster to find Kamala Harris ahead of Trump in the national popular vote. The firm released a survey Friday that gave her a 5-point lead (47 percent to 42 percent) over the former president. The poll was conducted among 3,000 registered voters from July 29 to 31.

A Civiqs poll conducted between July 27 and 30 also showed Harris with a 5-point lead over Trump. Among 1,123 registered voters, Harris leads him 49 to 45 percent. Her lead is outside the poll’s margin of error, which is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

However, a number of other polls show Trump is still the favorite to win in November.

Aggregate polls from The New York Times, The Hill and RealClearPolitics show Trump leading Harris by one to two points. However, they also show Trump leading Harris by a smaller margin than he had over Biden before he withdrew from the presidential race.

The announcement comes as Harris is expected to decide in the coming days who will be her running mate. Trump, meanwhile, is scheduled to hold campaign rallies in Atlanta on August 3 and Bozeman, Montana, on August 9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-gets-bad-polling-news-kamala-harris-karl-rove-1934150 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos