PM Modi again tops list of most popular world leaders with 69% rating: poll





The survey is based on data collected from July 8 to 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again emerged as the world’s most popular leader, beating US President Joe Biden and new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The latest ranking was released by Morning Consult, a global business intelligence firm that tracks major decisions by world leaders. The survey is based on data collected from July 8 to 14. According to the firm, Prime Minister Modi ranked number one with a 69% approval rating while Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took second place with a 63% approval rating. “Ratings reflect a seven-day rolling average of views among adults in each country studied,” the company said on its website. website. Last on the list of 25 leaders is Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who enjoys a 16% approval rating. It is worth noting that in previous polls, Prime Minister Modi has also led global polls. At the same time, approval ratings of other major world leaders are at a modest level. US President Joe Biden has an approval rating of 39%, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has 29%, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is at 45%, and French President Emmanuel Macron is at only 20%. Also Read | Old Photo Of PM Modi With Elon Musk's Kids Goes Viral, Billionaire Reacts While approval ratings of world leaders offer a fascinating insight into politics in different nations, here are the ten most popular world leaders in July 2024: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (69%) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (63%) Argentine President Javier Milei (60 percent) Swiss Federal Councillor Viola Amherd (52 percent) Simon Harris (47 percent) from Ireland British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (45%) Donald Tusk (Poland) (45%) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (42 percent) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (40 percent) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (40%) The list is regularly updated. Of the 25 countries, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol and Japanese President Fumio Kishida are among the bottom three.

