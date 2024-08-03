Politics
Turkey sparks outrage after embassy in Israel flies flag at half-mast for Hamas terrorist
Turkey sparked outrage on Friday after its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Authorities declared a day of mourning for the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and flags around the world were apparently lowered to half-mast, including in Israel.
Israel's foreign minister summoned Turkey's deputy ambassador for a “severe reprimand” after the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv lowered its flag in honor of Haniyeh's death.
“THE State of Israel “We will not tolerate expressions of mourning for a murderer like Ismail Haniyeh,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.
Turkish President Erdogan threatens to invade Israel over Gaza war as regional tensions rise
Katz then accused Erdoan of turning Turkey into a “dictatorship” because of his support for “the murderers and rapists of Hamas, against the position of the entire free world.”
Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli responded to Katz's comments and said: “You cannot achieve peace by killing negotiators. [or] “threatening diplomats,” in an apparent reference to Haniyeh, who is believed to have been involved in the ongoing ceasefire talks.
Images on social media show that the Turkish flag was lowered to half-mast not only in Tel Aviv, but also in Washington, D.C., although Fox News Digital could not immediately verify the images.
Neither the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C., nor the U.S. State Department immediately responded to Fox News Digital's questions about the incident.
HAMAS LEADER ISMAIL HANIYEH KILLED IN TEHRAN BY HIDDEN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE
Erdogan loudly condemned the assassination of the Hamas terrorist a few days ago. this week in Iran.
Haniyeh was killed in an attack that reportedly involved a bomb that had been placed in the visitors' quarters where Haniyeh was staying in Tehran, according to a report. by the New York Times.
Questions are being raised about how a bomb could have been planted months in advance in a building closely guarded by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Israel did not claim responsibility for the Hamas leader's death as it did for the Beirut attack on Tuesday, in which Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr, the group's military operations chief, was killed.
Iran, along with Hamas and Hezbollah, still blame Israel for Haniyeh's death and have vowed revenge.
Reuters contributed to this report.
