Why is Donald Trump making racist remarks about Kamala Harris?





During an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists' annual convention this week, Donald Trump drew audible gasps from the crowd when he questioned the past of Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

“I didn't know she was black until a few years ago when she became black, and now she wants to be known as black,” the former president said of Harris. “So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she black?

“She was Indian all her life and then all of a sudden she changed course and she became black,” Trump added. “I think somebody should look into that.”

Harris' father is a Jamaican immigrant and her mother was an Indian immigrant. She attended Howard University, a prestigious historically black university in Washington, D.C., where she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha, a black sorority.

Democrats quickly condemned Trump's remarks, and many Republicans struggled to defend him.

But this attack on Harris was not a slip of the tongue or the product of an undisciplined politician. It was by questioning the identity of black politicians that Trump became the Republican darling, and later the party’s standard-bearer.

There are parallels between this and his attacks on Barack Obama, said Donald Collins, a professor of critical race, gender and cultural studies at American University. It's about going after voters who have problems with [candidates] identities.

Trump baselessly and infamously claimed that Obama, born in Hawaii to a Kenyan father and a white American mother, was not American and therefore ineligible to be president. He spent years rallying conservatives around the so-called birtherism theory, pushing Obama to release his long birth certificate.

Trump’s invitation to the NABJ, a meeting and networking space for black journalists, was controversial. During his interview with three prominent black journalists, Rachel Scott of ABC, Kadia Goba of Semafor and Harris Faulker of Fox News, he reportedly refused to submit to a fact-check, delaying the event. Trump relied on his same opening arguments, but called Scott rude and mean for daring to question him about his past comments. He lied about Democrats’ views on abortion and stumbled on questions about the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

And he used the fact that Harris is biracial to attack her.

Being biracial is a simple concept, and according to 2020 census data, about 10% of Americans identify as more than one race. So why is Trump acting like Harris’ identity is confusing or like she’s lying?

What Trump is trying to say is that she doesn't meet the litmus test for being truly black, Collins said.

The question of who is black is tied to the long history of racism in the United States, from slavery to segregation. Some mixed-race people in the United States are descended from both white slave owners and the enslaved women they raped. During the Jim Crow era, the one-drop rule (one drop of black blood) was used to determine who was black and thus excluded from white-only spaces, leading some black people to pass as white to avoid discrimination.

While Trump may not understand the whole story, Collins said he understands enough to know that because Harris is biracial, highly educated and a woman, he can say she's not really black.

While some Republicans tried to dodge the question of Trump's comments altogether, others stuck to the rhetoric.

Trump's running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), said Trump was right to question Harris' race.

“All he said was that Kamala Harris is a chameleon,” Vance told CNN. “She’s everything to everyone, and she pretends to be someone different depending on the audience she’s in front of. I think it’s perfectly reasonable for the president to say that, and that’s all he did.”

Vance is married to an Indian woman and has biracial children.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) also agreed. President Trump is right, she tweeted. She has changed her position.

Boeberts’ tweet included two screenshots of Associated Press headlines: one calling Harris the first U.S. senator of Indian descent, and the other calling her the first black woman running mate in a presidential election. Conservatives have latched onto those headlines as evidence that Harris has not always identified as black, ignoring the fact that the AP did not call Harris the first black woman senator because that title belongs to Hiram Revels, who was elected to the seat in 1870.

It’s unclear whether the average voter wants this blatant racism. But Trump isn’t turning to birtherism 2.0 because he thinks it will sway swing voters. He’s who he’s always been, which has earned him a solid Republican base and the White House.

What other cards does he have to play? Collins said. That's the only thing he knows how to do.

