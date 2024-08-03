Elon Musk reacts to viral photo of his 9-year-old children with Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Billionaire Elon Musk has reacted to a nine-year-old photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his children. The photo was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user DogeDesigner with the caption: “Elon Musk and his kids with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” The SpaceX CEO commented on the post and wrote “Damian and Kai,” the names of his children. This touching photo shows Prime Minister Modi shaking hands with Elon's son while he is also visible in the frame. The post has over ten thousand likes and over seven hundred reposts. Several X users responded with photos and videos of Musk with his children under the viral post. “Elon Musk and his kids meet PM Modi. What a cool moment!” wrote one user, while another commented: “This is an old photo, we want the latest one.” Elon Musk has 12 children from past relationships. The children pictured, Damian and Kai, are from his first wife, Canadian author Justine Musk. The couple had twins in 2004 and triplets in 2006. Damian and Kai were born with Saxon in 2006. Musk has been married three times, twice to the same woman, and has had several high-profile relationships in the past. The X owner married Canadian author Justine Wilson in 2000. They had six children together, including twins and triplets. Sadly, their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at ten weeks old. The couple divorced in 2008. Elon Musk then married British actress Talulah Riley in 2010. They divorced in 2012 but remarried in 2013. Their second marriage also ended in divorce, finalized in 2016. In addition to his marriages, Musk has had relationships with several other high-profile figures, including actress Amber Heard and musician Grimes. Published August 03, 2024, 4:58 p.m. EAST

