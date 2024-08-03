Column: Trump uses illegal immigration to try to deceive black voters





Donald Trump is nothing if not consistent, and his interview with reporters at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago this week showed that the Republican presidential candidate is in fine form.

He lied. He cursed. He complained. He was racist and misogynistic. He dodged questions and evaded answers, and showed all the grace and gratitude of a preschooler who pees in a sandbox and expects others to clean up the mess.

Above all, the Republican presidential candidate has repeatedly attacked the scapegoat of illegal immigration, which is at the heart of his 2024 presidential campaign. This time, however, he tried to make his case that Donald J. Trump is the best president for black people since Abraham Lincoln.

He unveiled this strategy during his June 28 debate with President Biden, when Biden said immigrants were a major source of death for Black people and were taking Black jobs. In Georgia, where he narrowly lost in 2020, his campaign ran radio and TV spots insisting that Biden cares more about illegal immigrants than the Black community.

At the NABJ convention, Trump accused open borders of jeopardizing the job security of Black workers, not to mention that unemployment rates at home have hit record lows under the Trump and Biden administrations, at a time when illegal immigration has reached levels not seen in a generation. When asked by a moderator what his message was to all the Black journalists gathered in front of him and to those watching online, Trump said it was about stopping people from invading our country who happen to be taking Black jobs. When asked what he would do on his first day in office, he blurted out: “Close the border.”

Trump’s ploy is another legacy of Proposition 187, the 1994 California ballot initiative that sought to make life miserable for undocumented immigrants. Then as now, Republican politicians believe the best way to appeal to black voters, long a mainstay of the Democratic Party, is to argue that illegal immigrants in the country are a burden who hit their communities harder than others by taking away social services and costing them jobs.

The problem is this: These concerns have a historical basis, even though Trump has cranked the dial on the illegal immigrant bogeyman to 11.

When South Los Angeles, once the heart of the city’s black community, began to become a predominantly Latino enclave in the 1980s and ’90s, the tensions that followed were real. In the wake of the Los Angeles riots, groups marched outside construction sites and lambasted contractors who gave jobs to Latinos over blacks because the former would work for less than the latter. The assumption by Latino political leaders during the fight against Proposition 187 that blacks would readily join them offended community leaders and activists.

Incidents like that led to 47 percent of black voters voting in favor of Proposition 187, a margin that allowed the resolution to pass comfortably.

Some of the most prominent black voices in the anti-immigrant movement over the past 25 years, like homeless activist Ted Hayes, the late radio host Terry Anderson, the Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson, and former gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, came out of that era. One of the loudest anti-immigrant voices in Southern California today is Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren, a Compton native who has berated immigrants from the podium for not speaking English and campaigned aggressively against street vendors. Add to that the deep-seated anti-black sentiment among Latinos, which was highlighted by the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral race scandal, and it’s no wonder Trump thinks that capitalizing on black voters’ anger over a supposed invasion south of the border is a win.

The reality is that black people are not as receptive to an anti-immigrant message as Trump and the GOP would like to think.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson

(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

A 2006 Pew Research Center study found that 47 percent of blacks thought undocumented immigrants should be allowed to stay in the United States, compared with 33 percent of whites. But in 2013, a similar Pew Research Center report found that 82 percent of blacks thought there should be a path to legalization for such immigrants, compared with 67 percent of whites. That figure fell to 73 percent in a Pew Research Center survey released this year, but it is still far higher than the 53 percent of whites who think the same, and just two percentage points behind Latinos, who have increasingly moved to the right against illegal immigration since the days of Proposition 187.

This widespread acceptance comes as no surprise to Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson. He campaigned against Proposition 187 in 1994, going door-to-door in his South Los Angeles hometown to argue that the initiative was a divisive issue used by Republicans to pit black and Latino neighbors against each other and distract them from their shared working-class status.

One phrase I would say to people is: Do you hear them? [Prop. 187 supporters] Let's talk about people from Canada? Germany? Harris-Dawson said. The black and Latino people I spoke to understood that.

Harris-Dawson did not have to use the same argument recently in Atlanta, where the subject of illegal immigration came up.

They said, “We support immigration reform because we don’t want workers who can’t defend themselves,” he said. In other words, it was better for the black community for immigrants to have full rights than for them to be undocumented and therefore easier to use to undermine black workers. How sophisticated! They understand that workers don’t take jobs; employers give them.

He sees that Trump will win black voters away from Democrats by continuing to push the issue of illegal immigration, but he will also lose them because of Trump's long history of racist dog whistles. Besides, the councilman argued, people have seen this happen. … You see new neighbors come in and think, Oh, this is a good family. And they are. And then 10 years later, the parents still don't have papers and the kids can't go to college.

Black people can empathize, Harris-Dawson concludes, with people who deal with systems that are ostensibly there to help you but actually do the opposite.

