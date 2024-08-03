What does China's plenum mean for the West?

BEIJING, CHINA – OCTOBER 23: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the podium during the meeting … [+] Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee meet with Chinese and foreign journalists at the Great Hall of the People on October 23, 2022 in Beijing, China. The ruling Communist Party of China unveiled the new Politburo Standing Committee after its 20th congress today. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) Getty Images

If I were to say the word “plenum,” you might think I was an obscure surgeon or lawyer, not a casual observer of Chinese politics. The plenum is held seven times during the Communist Party’s five-year policy-making cycle that aims to set the long-term direction for China’s development.

Amid the general chaos that has reigned over Western politics in recent weeks, China held its latest plenum (July 15-19), the third in this policy cycle, which usually focuses on economic policy. Although the outcome appears to have been somewhat disappointing, it is worth pondering.

For many international observers (it should be noted that China is becoming less and less transparent in its political process and in the availability of detailed macroeconomic data), three common threads emerge.

The first goal is to make China more like Denmark (I say this, not the CCP), that is, to deepen its welfare system and limit inequality. This has long been a goal of the CCP. In 2018, in the final chapter of Leveling Up, we wrote that Another approach is to develop social infrastructure that encompasses many elements of soft infrastructure, such as health care spending, education, pensions, and broader financial services. Building social infrastructure in China could be motivated by the stress points exposed in the next recession. As such, it would be a logical chapter in China’s development journey, not unlike Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. The New Deal marked a turning point in the United States in many ways, including marking the complete evolution of the United States from an emerging nation to a developed nation.

Building social infrastructure in China remains a major project, as is the flattening of Chinese society. Although I wrote the above paragraph in 2017/18, it is striking that a number of fundamental reforms are still missing: the hukou system (the household registration system that allows internal migrants to work in cities) has not been reformed, and the children of migrant workers in cities do not enjoy the same social benefits and education as the children of urban parents. Moreover, little has been done to accommodate the fact that an ageing population will strain the social safety net. In this respect, China is a bit like France!

So, as in the United States under Roosevelt, the creation of a formal New Deal-type social infrastructure, if it comes to fruition, could constitute a (positive) turning point for China.

The second challenge is to make China more like Silicon Valley. The plenum stressed the importance of maintaining a strong focus on high-quality development, which translates into the need to make China the leader in new strategic technologies. In this respect, this idea is conceptually similar to that of the EU's strategic autonomy, but its implementation is much more serious.

In addition, the wording of the draft resolutions refers to fierce international competition, which suggests intense competition with European car manufacturers, as well as in the telecommunications and artificial intelligence sectors. In recent years, the number of CCP directives on topics in the field of strategic innovation has multiplied, and state aid to sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors now reaches trillions of dollars.

The third point to note is the current emphasis on reform. In my modest experience, there is an element that gets lost in translation, where quite tough Chinese policies end up being interpreted as positive and harmless Western policies. As an example, I remember a senior Chinese trade diplomat in the 2010s explaining that the rule of law is not just about a Western sense of adherence to established laws, but rather about the imposition of the CCP’s rule over business, politics, and society. In this context, the idea of ​​reform means the adaptation of Chinese society to the will of the CCP, and more specifically to Xi Jinping Thought.

My interpretation of all this is that Xi is shaping China into a more closed state (which, in the tone of my recent note on globalization, is making the world less open), which curbs the will of those inside, takes a singularly selfish approach to those outside, and relies on several major advances in technological industrialization for the continuation of the Chinese dream.

The contradiction here, and more particularly between the three currents that emerge from the plenum, is that in its politics (social infrastructure) and in its economy (high-quality development), China needs innovation but creates a socio-political system that stifles it. This is the mistake of authoritarian systems.

In this respect, the Third Plenum missed an opportunity by not proposing Keynesian-type stimulus measures (or even longer-term structural measures). The real estate market is slowing down, entrepreneurs are very cautious and the risks associated with local government debt are increasing.

I'm beginning to wonder whether, in the carefully choreographed world of Chinese policymaking, they should schedule an emergency plenary meeting.